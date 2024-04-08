[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim to host 1st fan meet tour in Japan

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim will meet and greet fans in Japan through its first fan meet tour in the country from late June, agency Source Music said Monday. The group of six will visit four cities – Hyogo, Aichi, Kanagawa and Fukuoka – for nine meetups from June 29 to July 31. It will be an expansion of the group's fan meet event, “Fearnada 2024 S/S,” which will be held in Seoul on May 11-12. The group officially debuted in Japan with the single “Fearless” in January last year which went double platinum, logging over 500,000 shipments. Its latest album, the third EP “Easy,” topped Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined album rankings last month. Separately, the six members flew to Los Angeles Monday to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20. Babymonster sets 1st-week sales record with debut album

Babymonster’s debut EP sold more than 40,000 copies in the first week and broke the sales record for a first album from a K-pop girl group, said label YG Entertainment on Monday citing a local tally. Its namesake EP was released April 1 and topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in eight regions. The main track “Sheesh” debuted at No. 69 on Spotify’s daily top song global chart, the highest for a K-pop girl group so far this year. The accompanying music video was the most-viewed video in 24 hours on YouTube and was the most popular music video on the platform last week. It has generated close to 77 million views so far. A pop-up store in Seoul marking the official debut of the seven-member act drew about 2,000 visitors in two days. The group dropped the single “Batter Up” in November last year but released the EP this month as a full group, including member Ahyun who did not participate in the debut release. The Boyz confirm international tour schedule

The Boyz announced Monday that it will launch its third world tour in July via agency IST Entertainment. Tour “Zeneration II” will kick off with a three-day concert in Seoul slated for July 12-14. It will continue in five cities in the US and five more across Asia before bringing the 11 members to Paris and London in mid-September. The group's previous tour “Zeneration” spanned across 13 cities in eight countries and an encore concert was held in Seoul in December over three days. Meanwhile, the band just wrapped up promoting its third and final installment of its second studio album “Phantasy Part. 3 Love Letter.” It claimed three trophies from television music chart shows at home with the lead single “Nectar.” A pop-up store for the second LP is running in Seoul until April 15. EXO’s D.O. to return with 3rd solo EP

