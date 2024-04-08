Political satire strikes back ahead of election

Watching "Saturday Night Live Korea" on his laptop with a bowl of popcorn is how 33-year-old office worker Im Tae-ho unwinds after work.

"I love that political satire sketches on 'SNL Korea' have returned stronger than ever this season," Im told The Korea Herald.

"I feel like 'SNL Korea' is the only comedy show that dares to poke fun at politicians so brazenly in Korea. It's the only show that does political satire the right way," he added.

Over the past 20 years or so, political sketches poking fun at high-profile politicians had become scarce in South Korea.

The former Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye administrations’ moves between the late 2000s and mid-2010s to create a blacklist of entertainers and artists critical of the government had worked as a major risk producers of such content faced throughout this near decade.

When then-President Moon Jae-in was in office from May 2017 to May 2022, critics pointed to a rise in "fandom politics," in which fans of Moon and other high-profile politicians would harass the creators of such satirical portrayals by filing complaints and sending them hate messages, as a major hurdle.

But ahead of this year's April 10 legislative election, such made-for-television political satire has returned with a full force on "SNL Korea." The show is a licensed adaptation of the iconic US late-night show and is currently the only made-for-television comedy show with political sketches featuring hard-hitting parodies of Korean politicians.

New era of satire

The first episode of "SNL Korea Reboot" season 5, which aired March 2, shocked and delighted viewers by kicking off with a sketch that parodied an incident involving President Yoon Suk Yeol in February.

The sketch, released through local streaming service Coupang Play on March 2, was based on when a graduate of the prestigious Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology was forcibly muzzled and physically removed by bodyguards while shouting at Yoon to protest the government's move to cut the country's research and development budget.

It showed Yoon, portrayed by comedian Kim Min-kyo, smiling as bodyguards muzzled a member of the presidential office who failed to sing in harmony during a choir practice. "Let go of me! I have the right to ad lib!" screamed actor-comedian Kwon Hyuk-soo as he was being taken away.

While this may seem like a run-of-the-mill political sketch, it has actually taken more than a decade for "SNL Korea" to run such content freely.

"Compared to when SNL Korea was first aired in 2011 (and prior to its 2021 "reboot" on Coupang Play), politicians' and audiences' perspective of political satire has changed," cultural commentator Jung Duk-hyun said in a Monday phone interview.

"Since 'SNL Korea' has relocated its platform to streaming service Coupang Play, it has gained more creative room to express its ideas," he added, pointing to the program's move over to the streaming service in 2021, following a four-year break after airing on local cable channel tvN from December 2011 to November 2017. Under South Korean law, content produced by "SNL Korea" is supervised and rated by the Korea Media Rating Board, which puts the show under relatively relaxed rules compared to those under the Korea Communications Commission.