[Photo News] Mobility for dogs

Innocean, a global marketing and communications affiliate under Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that it has drafted a virtual mobility campaign for dogs by using generative artificial intelligence. Launched on April Fools' Day, the so-called "Dogbility" campaign uses images drawn by generative AI, including vehicles specifically built for dogs. Innocean said the images reflect Hyundai Motor's vision -- "Progress for Humanity" -- for not only humans but also animals. (Innocean)