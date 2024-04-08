Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers

    Assembly race heats up as early voters turn out in record numbers
  2. 2

    Local festivals disappoint as cherry trees blossom late

    Local festivals disappoint as cherry trees blossom late
  3. 3

    No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks

    No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks
  4. 4

    [Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon

    [Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon
  5. 5

    86-year-old woman who donated life savings dies alone

    86-year-old woman who donated life savings dies alone
  1. 6

    S. Korea successfully launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit

    S. Korea successfully launches 2nd spy satellite into orbit
  2. 7

    [KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line

    [KH Explains] Political leeks: Scallions become election attack line
  3. 8

    Senior doctors positively assess Yoon-junior doctors meeting, vow 'unified' response hike plan withdrawal

    Senior doctors positively assess Yoon-junior doctors meeting, vow 'unified' response hike plan withdrawal
  4. 9

    New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart

    New girl group ILLIT debuts on British Official Singles chart
  5. 10

    [Election 2024] Will S. Korea's political regionalism crumble?

    [Election 2024] Will S. Korea's political regionalism crumble?
소아쌤

[Photo News] Mobility for dogs

By Korea Herald

Published : April 8, 2024 - 11:45

    • Link copied

Innocean, a global marketing and communications affiliate under Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that it has drafted a virtual mobility campaign for dogs by using generative artificial intelligence. Launched on April Fools' Day, the so-called "Dogbility" campaign uses images drawn by generative AI, including vehicles specifically built for dogs. Innocean said the images reflect Hyundai Motor's vision -- "Progress for Humanity" -- for not only humans but also animals. (Innocean)

More from Headlines