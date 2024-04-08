[Photo News] Mobility for dogs

Most Popular
[Photo News] Mobility for dogsBy Korea Herald
Published : April 8, 2024 - 11:45
Innocean, a global marketing and communications affiliate under Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday that it has drafted a virtual mobility campaign for dogs by using generative artificial intelligence. Launched on April Fools' Day, the so-called "Dogbility" campaign uses images drawn by generative AI, including vehicles specifically built for dogs. Innocean said the images reflect Hyundai Motor's vision -- "Progress for Humanity" -- for not only humans but also animals. (Innocean)
