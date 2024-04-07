[팟캐스트] (574) 이색적인 선거 운동 어디까지?

Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Byung-wook, a candidate for the Bundang-B constituency in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, poses shirtless in a photo he posted on his YouTube channel. (Kim Byung-wook YouTube)

진행자: 최정윤, Ali Abbot

No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks

기사 요약: 바디프로필, 댄스 챌린지, 혈서에 소복까지 이색 운동 이따르던 22대 총선 이모저모

[1] As South Koreans go to the polls to elect the 300 members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, political candidates have fully ramped up efforts to court voters.

*ramp up: ~을 늘리다, 증가시키다

*court: ~의 환심을 사려고 하다(cultivate), 얻으려 하다/ 법원

[2] Walking down practically any main street at the moment, one will easily spot rallies of candidates and supporters singing theme songs with politically tweaked lyrics and flamboyant dance routines.

*flamboyant: 이색적인, 현란한 (lively, energetic, elaborate, vibrant)

[3] Others have taken more unconventional turns in the outreach. One candidate was seen barefoot greeting visitors at the red clay road in Gumi-dong, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, washing the feet of citizens, while others walked the streets and lowered themselves in a bow every three steps, undertaking a Buddhist practice to show determination.

*undertake: 착수하다, 약속하다

[4] Among the more peculiar election crusades, one stripped down to seize the attention of voters. Main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Byung-wook, who is running for the Bundang-B constituency in Seongnam, shared a picture of himself shirtless, posing for a "body profile."

*peculiar: 이상한, 특이한, 독특한 (distinct, bizarre, odd)

*crusade: 운동, 운동을 벌이다

기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240407050097

[코리아헤럴드 팟캐스트 구독]

아이튠즈(아이폰):https://itunes.apple.com/kr/podcast/koliaheleoldeu-paskaeseuteu/id686406253?mt=2

네이버 오디오 클립(아이폰, 안드로이드 겸용): https://audioclip.naver.com/channels/5404

팟빵 (안드로이드): http://www.podbbang.com/ch/6638