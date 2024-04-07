Most Popular
[팟캐스트] (574) 이색적인 선거 운동 어디까지?By Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : April 11, 2024 - 16:34
진행자: 최정윤, Ali Abbot
No shirt, no shoes or dressed for mourning: Candidates' campaign gimmicks
기사 요약: 바디프로필, 댄스 챌린지, 혈서에 소복까지 이색 운동 이따르던 22대 총선 이모저모
[1] As South Koreans go to the polls to elect the 300 members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, political candidates have fully ramped up efforts to court voters.
*ramp up: ~을 늘리다, 증가시키다
*court: ~의 환심을 사려고 하다(cultivate), 얻으려 하다/ 법원
[2] Walking down practically any main street at the moment, one will easily spot rallies of candidates and supporters singing theme songs with politically tweaked lyrics and flamboyant dance routines.
*flamboyant: 이색적인, 현란한 (lively, energetic, elaborate, vibrant)
[3] Others have taken more unconventional turns in the outreach. One candidate was seen barefoot greeting visitors at the red clay road in Gumi-dong, Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, washing the feet of citizens, while others walked the streets and lowered themselves in a bow every three steps, undertaking a Buddhist practice to show determination.
*undertake: 착수하다, 약속하다
[4] Among the more peculiar election crusades, one stripped down to seize the attention of voters. Main opposition Democratic Party of Korea Rep. Kim Byung-wook, who is running for the Bundang-B constituency in Seongnam, shared a picture of himself shirtless, posing for a "body profile."
*peculiar: 이상한, 특이한, 독특한 (distinct, bizarre, odd)
*crusade: 운동, 운동을 벌이다
기사 원문: https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240407050097
-
