[Herald Interview] Porsche zeroes in on making more fans with new Panamera

Thomas Friemuth, the head of Porsche’s Panamera product line, speaks to The Korea Herald in an interview in Seoul on Tuesday. (Porsche Korea)

The chief of the Porche's Panamera line said building a bigger local fandom will be the carmaker's most important goal as the sporty sedan's third-generation was rolled out in Korea.

“The question is not only ‘how do we get the customers to the brand and how do we get them not only as customers and drivers of our cars' (but also) 'How do we get them as fans of the brand?’” said Thomas Friemuth, the head of Porsche’s Panamera product line at the German automaker’s headquarters, in an interview with The Korea Herald on the sidelines of the launch event for the new Panamera held in Seoul on Tuesday.

“It’s because this is sustainable over the next (several) years and decades, which is much more important to us than just a number next year.”

Porsche sold 1,818 units of the Panamera in Korea last year, making it the third-largest market for the car. Sales of the Panamera have grown steadily here, with 1,317 units sold in 2022 and 1,280 units sold in 2021.

Friemuth pointed out that people in the Korean market are very much enthusiastic about cars like in some areas of North America and Australia.

“The special thing for me here in Korea is that all ladies and gentlemen are technology-driven,” he said.

“They’re a little bit younger. They want to see innovation. They want to move forward. They want to see what is happening next. This is driving the community, culture and us. We want to do (something) similar to Porsche. We want to be (an innovative) driver in what is important for a sports car.”