[KH Explains] Hyundai Motor’s bet on robot dog befalls murky outlook

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun appears on stage at the CES 2022 with Spot, a four-legged, doglike robot developed by Hyundai-owned Boston Dynamics. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group has found itself at a crossroads as Boston Dynamics, a US-based robotics company that the Korean auto conglomerate acquired in 2021, struggles to find a breakthrough amid mounting losses.

Over two years have passed since Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun appeared on stage with Boston Dynamics’ four-legged, dog-like robot, Spot, at the CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

“Robots are getting closer to humans. Just like you are carrying your phone today, in the future, people will carry a Spot one day,” he had said at the time.

Despite the Hyundai Motor chief’s confidence in the future of robotics, most people do not own a Spot yet. According to Boston Dynamics, there were more than 1,000 Spots operating in 35 countries as of 2022. The price of a Spot is estimated at $75,000.

It is only logical to assume that Chung had probably been talking about a far-off future, but he and the auto conglomerate will have to make some difficult decisions sooner rather than later as the due date for Boston Dynamics’ initial public offering is only 14 months away.

Losses mount; IPO deadline approaches

According to the business reports of Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis on Friday, Boston Dynamics turned a net loss of 335 billion won ($248 million) last year. The Massachusetts-headquartered robotics company recorded net losses of 255 billion won in 2022 and 197 billion won in 2021.

When Hyundai Motor Group acquired an 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics from Japanese IT giant Softbank Group in June 2021, Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Glovis contributed 374 billion won, 249 billion won and 125 billion won, respectively, to buy out a 30 percent, a 20 percent and a 10 percent stake in the firm.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung bought in the last 20 percent as he contributed 249 billion won from his own pocket to complete the acquisition of the 80 percent stake.

The deal between the Korean and Japanese firms had a put option that requires Boston Dynamics to go public by June next year, giving Softbank a chance to sell off its remaining 20 percent stake. If the robotics firm is not listed by then, Hyundai Motor will have to buy out the remaining 20 percent stake from Softbank by June 2026.

“In theory, the two companies can revise the agreement so that the IPO deadline is pushed back to give more time so both parties can make the best of the IPO,” said an analyst working in the investment bank sector.

“IPO talks may have begun under the table but I have not heard about Hyundai Motor seeking consultation or approaching underwriters.”

The analyst added that pushing for an IPO right now to meet the deadline will not help Hyundai Motor as Boston Dynamics currently does not offer enough upside for investors.