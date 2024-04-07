AKMU to mark 10th anniversary with concert

K-pop sibling duo AKMU will hold a concert to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band's debut.

According to YG Entertainment, AKMU will host the "AKMU 10th Anniversary Concert 10VE" on June 15-16 at the KSPO Dome. The venue, located at the Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul, can accommodate approximately 15,000 spectators.

The concert title, "10VE," combines the word "Love" with the number 10, symbolizing AKMU's 10th anniversary. The agency stated that AKMU is preparing a performance filled with love for the fans who have been with the siblings throughout their musical journey.

The concert poster, revealed on the duo's official blog, features the emblem previously disclosed upon the establishment of the AKMU official fan club, surrounded by a laurel wreath, all in monochrome.

Recently, in celebration of its 10th debut anniversary, AKMU unveiled its first official fan club name, "AKKKADEMY," last month. Along with this announcement, AKMU revealed its emblem, signaling the beginning of a new project. The duo also completed a nationwide tour named "AKMUTOPIA" spanning approximately three months, where they met fans across 10 cities for a total of 17 performances. On Aug. 17, AKMU is scheduled to take the stage for Japan's largest music festival, "Summer Sonic 2024," held at the ZOZO Marine Stadium and the Makuhari Messe Osaka.

AKMU, consisting of singer-songwriter and producer Lee Chan-hyuk, 27, and his younger sister, vocalist Lee Su-hyun, 24, made its debut in 2014 after winning the second season of survival audition TV show K-pop Star aired in 2012 and 2013. Since then, the duo has consistently created fresh, popular music in the K-pop industry.