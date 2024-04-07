Febreze takes aim at smelly bathrooms, wardrobes

P&G Korea has brought out two new air fresheners designed for small spaces such as bathroom and wardrobes.

Febreze Small Spaces air freshener is available in two types -- one is tailored for bathrooms and another for shoe cabinets and closets. The bathroom type is engineered to eliminate odors from toilet use, sewers and musty water, while the shoe cabinet-wardrobe version is designed for enclosed spaces, effectively combating odors from sweat and mildew.

“Febreze Small Spaces is designed to effortlessly neutralize odors when placed in problematic areas, making it easy to manage indoor odors,” an Febreze official said. "Given the significant impact of odors on the ambiance of a home and one's daily comfort, we aspire for customers to cultivate a fragrant indoor space with our products."

The product line responds to escalating demand as rising temperatures make it more difficult for people to deal with odors in their living spaces plagued despite regular airing, the company explained.

The odors primarily originate from elevated humidity and insufficient ventilation, typically in areas like shoe cabinets, wardrobes and bathrooms. Such conditions foster a proliferation of mold and bacteria, the main sources of these odors.

Discomfort from odors is more pronounced in compact living spaces, such as studio apartments and older residences where ventilation is less efficient. In this case, mold and bacteria have more opportunities to thrive, according to P&G Korea.

To address these concerns, Febreze Small Spaces neutralizes airborne odor molecules. Its effect lasts up to 60 days, ensuring long-term relief from odors without frequent replacements. Additionally, these products prevent odor recurrence by forming a protective barrier against molecules that cause odor.