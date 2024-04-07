Hamas says delegation to go to Cairo on Sunday for Gaza ceasefire talks

Most Popular
-
1
Koreans head to polls for early voting amid record-high turnout
-
2
Samsung Electronics anticipates tenfold profit surge in Q1 amid chip market rebound
-
3
S. Korea, Japan, China in discussion finalizing date for Seoul summit
-
4
YouTuber transferred for prosecution over polling station spycams
-
5
Hopes for breakthrough fade as talks yield no change in stance
-
6
Russia summons S. Korean ambassador to protest against Seoul's sanctions: Sputnik
-
7
S. Korea, Japan 'should normalize bilateral defense relations': CSIS
-
8
Food delivery platforms compete with free delivery
-
9
Chaeyoung of Twice and Zion.T are dating: agencies
-
10
Kia to invest W38tr through 2028 with focus on automation
Hamas says delegation to go to Cairo on Sunday for Gaza ceasefire talksBy Reuters
Published : April 7, 2024 - 10:28
CAIRO - A Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, will go to Cairo on Sunday for Gaza ceasefire talks, in response to an invitation extended by Egyptian mediators, the group said in a statement on Saturday.
US CIA Director Bill Burns arrived in Cairo on Saturday evening to attend Sunday's talks, sources at Cairo airport told Reuters. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation were expected to take part in the talks as well, Egypt's Al Qahera news reported on Saturday.
Hamas reiterated its demands issued in a March 14 proposal prior to a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was passed on March 25.
The demands include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and a "serious" exchange deal of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, the statement said. (Reuters)
More from Headlines
-
Rival parties make last-minute efforts to woo voters after record high turnout in early voting
-
Samsung Electronics anticipates tenfold profit surge in Q1
-
S. Korea, Japan 'should normalize bilateral defense relations': CSIS