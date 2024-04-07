Hamas says delegation to go to Cairo on Sunday for Gaza ceasefire talks

Muslim Palestinian worshippers participate in the last Friday prayers of Ramadan, on the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as Temple Mount, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jerusalem's Old City, Friday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

CAIRO - A Hamas delegation headed by the group's deputy chief in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, will go to Cairo on Sunday for Gaza ceasefire talks, in response to an invitation extended by Egyptian mediators, the group said in a statement on Saturday.

US CIA Director Bill Burns arrived in Cairo on Saturday evening to attend Sunday's talks, sources at Cairo airport told Reuters. Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and an Israeli delegation were expected to take part in the talks as well, Egypt's Al Qahera news reported on Saturday.

Hamas reiterated its demands issued in a March 14 proposal prior to a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that was passed on March 25.

The demands include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, a return of the displaced, and a "serious" exchange deal of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages being held in Gaza, the statement said. (Reuters)