Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors

    Yoon vows to respect views of junior doctors
  2. 2

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election

    Skepticism clouds young voters ahead of general election
  3. 3

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House

    Biden, Kishida to discuss N. Korean threats, trilateral cooperation with S. Korea: White House
  4. 4

    [Exclusive] Spelling errors call space agency's foreign talent search into question

    [Exclusive] Spelling errors call space agency's foreign talent search into question
  5. 5

    Early voting for parliamentary elections kicks off

    Early voting for parliamentary elections kicks off
  1. 6

    Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'

    Russia says S. Korea's sanctions on Russian ships, individuals 'unfriendly'
  2. 7

    1 S. Korean dies in gunfight with police in Cebu during robbery

    1 S. Korean dies in gunfight with police in Cebu during robbery
  3. 8

    Korea has most 'skinny fat' young women: report

    Korea has most 'skinny fat' young women: report
  4. 9

    9 dead, over 1,000 injured in Taiwan’s quake

    9 dead, over 1,000 injured in Taiwan’s quake
  5. 10

    Yoon eyes foreign students, spouses as domestic helpers

    Yoon eyes foreign students, spouses as domestic helpers
피터빈트

Samsung Bioepis begins phase 3 clinical study for its Keytruda biosimilar

By Shim Woo-hyun

Published : April 5, 2024 - 16:22

    • Link copied

Samsung Bioepis headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Samsung Bioepis) Samsung Bioepis headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Samsung Bioepis)

Samsung Bioepis, Samsung Group’s biosimilar arm, announced Friday that the company had started a phase 3 clinical study for SB27, a Keytruda biosimilar.

Keytruda is an immuno-oncology drug developed by MSD, a US multinational pharmaceutical company. Indications for the drug include non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma and neck cancer. According to MSD's earnings release, global sales of Keytruda in 2022 were estimated at $20.9 billion.

Samsung Bioepis will recruit 616 patients with non-small cell lung cancer in 14 countries for its clinical trial comparing safety and efficacy of SB27 with Keytruda.

“Samsung Bioepis is making the best efforts to complete the development of its Keytruda biosimilar in a timely manner. The company will continue its effort to increase patients’ accessibility to expensive drugs and contribute to lowering national health care spendings,” said Hong Il-sun, head of the Product Evaluation Team at Samsung Bioepis.

Since January this year, Samsung Bioepis has been conducting a phase 1 clinical study for SB27 in four countries, including South Korea.

Samsung Bioepis’ decision to begin phase 3 clinical study for the biosimilar has been made to accelerate the development process, according to the company.

In the development of biosimilar drugs, it is possible to initiate a phase 3 trial before the completion of phase 1 comparability trials with the use of interim safety data. Generally, they can also skip the phase 2 trial.

More from Headlines