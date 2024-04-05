Cultural Heritage Administration celebrates Arbor Day

The Cultural Heritage Administration planted trees at Joseon-era (1392-1910) historic sites in Seoul on Friday in celebration of Arbor Day, raising awareness of preserving cultural heritage and protecting the planet.

CHA chief Choi Eung-cho and Starbucks Korea executives led a group of 50 people including company employees and high school students in planting 35 pine and fragrant snowbell trees at Jongmyo Shrine in Jongno-gu.

On Saturday, Choi will lead another group of 35 people, including senior officials from Shinhan Bank, to plant trees at Deoksugung, one the five Joseon palaces. Since 2005, Shinhan Bank has been helping the agency to promote its campaign to raise awareness of cultural heritage, while Starbucks Korea has been providing similar support since 2009.

This month, the CHA will launch its signature K-Royal Culture Festival, a biannual event involving the five Joseon palaces to promote the country’s cultural heritage.

The nine-day event starting April 27 will feature royal music and dance performances as well as tours with royal cuisine tastings. English-language programs for foreign nationals are scheduled to mark the event’s 10th anniversary. The fall edition starts in October.