National Theater of Korea's 'Art in Series' to welcome spring

Visitors make a purchase at “Art in Marche” in front of the National Theater of Korea in 2023. (National Theater of Korea)

The outdoor plaza in front of the National Theater of Korea's Haeoreum Grand Theater will be filled with weekly festivals and open-air markets every Saturday for two months in April and May.

Dubbed "Art in Series," this biannual festival event is hosted by the National Theater of Korea during the spring and fall seasons. Each week in that season will be held under specific themes such as pets, books, crops and artifacts.

The event opens with the "Art in Pet" festival which will take place on April 6 and on May 4.

Markets for pet snacks, clothing and accessories will be installed and visitors can engage in activities like making pet treats, toys or sketching caricatures of their furry companions.

Informative seminars on pet etiquette will be led by star pet trainers Kang Hyeong-wook in April and Lee Woong-jong in May.

The second week's festival will be "Art in Books," which takes place on April 13 and May 11 -- a book fair dedicated to book lovers with a diverse selection of independent publications and related merchandise. Performances by singer-songwriters and talks with writers are scheduled.

Moving on to the third week on April 20 and on May 18, "Art in Marche" brings forth over 60 teams of farmers, chefs and artisans.

Visitors can browse through seasonal crops, flowers and exquisite crafts. This event, which began in 2021, has attracted over 32,000 visitors on 13 occasions. Live music performances of jazz, traditional Korean music and indie bands will add to the festive atmosphere.

The event will wrap up with the fourth week's festival on April 27 and May 25, presenting "Art in Pieces" -- a showcase of aesthetic objects ranging from ceramics and illustrations to clothing and handicrafts.

Visitors can also participate in hands-on workshops such as T-shirt printing and badge making; watch performances, solo circus acts and original drawing shows.

The festival's open-air markets will operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All activities, including participating in the hands-on workshops and watching the performances, are open for on-site participation without prior registration.