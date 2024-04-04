[Drama Tour] Dating spots from hit coming-of-age dramas shot in Suwon

"Twenty-Five Twenty-One" (tvN) "Twenty-Five Twenty-One" (tvN)

SUWON, Gyeonggi Province -- For those who plan a day trip outside Seoul, Suwon is an attractive travel destination, easily reachable by public transportation and boasting an iconic UNESCO World Heritage site in the middle of the city. The 5.74-kilometer-long Suwon Hwaseong Fortress is certainly one of the must-visit sites in Suwon. But, if you want to immerse yourself in the daily lives of the locals, spending time at Haenggung-dong, a restful district in Paldal-gu, central Suwon, is a great option. Hwaseomun-ro, the street next to Hwaseong Haenggung -- popularly known as Haengridan-gil -- is filled with trendy shops, popular dessert cafes and all kinds of self-photo studios for youngsters and the young at heart. Meanwhile, Jeongjo-ro -- the street opposite Hwaseomun-ro -- lures travelers with timeless craftsman workshops, craft stores and long-established restaurants. Recognizing the unique charms emanating from the town's blend of old and new, numerous TV drama directors have featured Haenggung-dong in their shows, including tvN’s hit coming-of-age romance drama “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” (2022), public broadcaster KBS’ “The Law Cafe” (2022) and cable channel ENA’s “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” (2022). Southern Artillery Pavilion

This time of the year may be the prime time to visit Suwon Hwaseong Fortress’ Southern Artillery Pavilion to enjoy beautiful cherry blossoms. The slight slope of the walking trail near the pavilion, located at the southwestern part of Suwon Hwaseong Fortress behind Namchang Elementary School in Haengung-dong, is a popular place where the locals enjoy light strolls and capture spring moments. “Trees lining either side of this paved trail become a great backdrop in spring when the cherry blossom trees are in full bloom. I have passed the stone wall gate of the Southern Artillery Pavilion many times when climbing Paldalsan, but I have never gotten bored of this view,” a Suwon resident surnamed Jung told The Korea Herald on Monday.

Though the old-style bus stop and the kiosk in “Twenty-Five Twenty-One” no longer exist, drama fans can still enjoy the tranquil atmosphere and Suwon Hwaseong Fortress’ traces of time. Cafe Booter

Take a break with an iced Americano or cold orange juice at one of the many cafes in Haenggung-dong, which range from franchise coffee shops to small-sized cafes. If you are a fan of “The Law Cafe,” however, make sure to visit Cafe Booter. The cafe was a major filming location for the romance series “The Law Cafe,” where attorney Kim Yu-ri (played by Lee Se-young) hoped to create a lawyer’s office with a cozy ambiance where people could talk freely about the law.

Cafe Booter welcomes visitors with the aroma of roasted coffee beans and freshly baked scones just like any other cafe. Visitors can spend their time inside the hanok-style coffee shop, decorated with wooden tables and traditional Korean accessories, or enjoy the warm spring breeze outside at the rooftop and garden. Snap photos at the window or with the blossoming flowers. Cafe Booter is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Seoho Gimbap

The local gimbap franchise Seoho Gimbap continues the story of the gimbap shop in ENA’s mega-hit coming-of-age, legal drama “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.” The series revolves around a newbie attorney named Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun-bin), who has an extraordinarily high IQ of 164 and is also on the autism spectrum. While “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” presents the challenges Woo confronts and her growth in the courtroom and beyond, the gimbap shop is presented as a heartwarming space where she shares her day's happenings with her dad, the gimbap eatery owner. Though the small-sized eatery was packed with drama fans and gimbap lovers who created a long line almost every day after the drama came to an end in mid-August 2022, visitors can now try the gimbap in a more comfortable environment.

