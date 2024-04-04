[Today’s K-pop] Ive to bring out 2nd EP later this month

(Credit: Starship Entertainment) (Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive will drop its second EP “Ive Switch” on April 29, announced agency Starship Entertainment on Thursday. A teaser trailer for the mini album began with a milky white book that had “Switch” written on the cover. A magic wand bearing a huge gemstone turned into a key when six different colored stones glow and the book pops open to reveal a castle. Sliding the key into the castle door turns the book silver, and then it starts to glow. The upcoming EP comes about six months since the group's previous mini album “I’ve Mine” which sold over 1.6 million copies in the first week and became its third million-seller. The six-member group is in the middle of its first international tour that spans across 27 cities. In September, Ive will perform at the Tokyo Dome for an encore concert. Blackpink’s Jennie to collaborate with Zico: report

(Credit: Calvin Klein) (Credit: Calvin Klein)

Jennie of Blackpink took part in Zico's upcoming single, according to a local media report Thursday. The media report claimed that Jennie also finished shooting the music video for the song.

(Credit: KOZ Entertainment) (Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

Zico is gearing up to return with a single, marking the 10th anniversary of his solo debut. The singer and producer’s last solo album was his fourth EP, “Grown Ass Kid,” from July 2022. His agency KOZ Entertainment only confirmed that the single is due out in late April and refrained from commenting on whether the superstar will be the featured artist. There was a report last week that Jennie will come back as a solo singer in June but her agency Odd Atelier said that nothing has been decided yet. Le Sserafim’s Kim Chaewon teams up with Tori Kelly

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

Kim Chaewon of Le Sserafim is the featured artist in a song from American singer and songwriter Tori Kelly, according to agency Source Music on Thursday. She sang for “Spruce,” a B-side track from Kelly’s fifth studio album “TORI” that is due out on Friday in the US. The Grammy-winning artist first shared the news last month with a snippet of the song, tagging the idol. Kelly also said how “Kim happily accepted to be featured for the song ‘spruce,’ and it was awesome,” in an interview with British music magazine NME. Kim, who is collaborating on her own for the first time, confided that she counted every day until the recording. Separately, Le Sserafim will debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13. On May 11-12, it will hold its second fan meetup in Seoul. Red Velvet’s Irene to hold photo exhibit

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)