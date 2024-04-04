[Today’s K-pop] Ive to bring out 2nd EP later this month

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Ive to bring out 2nd EP later this monthBy Hwang You-mee
Published : April 4, 2024 - 17:48
Ive will drop its second EP “Ive Switch” on April 29, announced agency Starship Entertainment on Thursday.
A teaser trailer for the mini album began with a milky white book that had “Switch” written on the cover. A magic wand bearing a huge gemstone turned into a key when six different colored stones glow and the book pops open to reveal a castle. Sliding the key into the castle door turns the book silver, and then it starts to glow.
The upcoming EP comes about six months since the group's previous mini album “I’ve Mine” which sold over 1.6 million copies in the first week and became its third million-seller.
The six-member group is in the middle of its first international tour that spans across 27 cities. In September, Ive will perform at the Tokyo Dome for an encore concert.
Blackpink’s Jennie to collaborate with Zico: report
Jennie of Blackpink took part in Zico's upcoming single, according to a local media report Thursday.
The media report claimed that Jennie also finished shooting the music video for the song.
Zico is gearing up to return with a single, marking the 10th anniversary of his solo debut. The singer and producer’s last solo album was his fourth EP, “Grown Ass Kid,” from July 2022. His agency KOZ Entertainment only confirmed that the single is due out in late April and refrained from commenting on whether the superstar will be the featured artist.
There was a report last week that Jennie will come back as a solo singer in June but her agency Odd Atelier said that nothing has been decided yet.
Le Sserafim’s Kim Chaewon teams up with Tori Kelly
Kim Chaewon of Le Sserafim is the featured artist in a song from American singer and songwriter Tori Kelly, according to agency Source Music on Thursday.
She sang for “Spruce,” a B-side track from Kelly’s fifth studio album “TORI” that is due out on Friday in the US. The Grammy-winning artist first shared the news last month with a snippet of the song, tagging the idol. Kelly also said how “Kim happily accepted to be featured for the song ‘spruce,’ and it was awesome,” in an interview with British music magazine NME.
Kim, who is collaborating on her own for the first time, confided that she counted every day until the recording.
Separately, Le Sserafim will debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13. On May 11-12, it will hold its second fan meetup in Seoul.
Red Velvet’s Irene to hold photo exhibit
Irene of Red Velvet will host a photo exhibit in Seoul from April 26 to May 5, said label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.
Under the title “1 Page of Irene,” it will showcase a range of photographs capturing never-before-seen images of the performer, added the company.
A photo book of the same title will become available for purchase starting on the first day of the show. The book will be offered in three different versions and will include exclusive photos that are not displayed at the exhibition.
Red Velvet joined the lineup for the label’s group concert held at the Tokyo Dome in February. The five-member group celebrates the 10th anniversary of its debut this year and Irene renewed her contract with the management firm two months ago, stifling speculation that the group might disband.
