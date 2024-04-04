'A privilege beyond measure' author Lee Geum-yi's love for young readers endures for 40 years

Lee Geum-yi poses for a photo in an interview with The Korea Herald in 2023. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald) Lee Geum-yi poses for a photo in an interview with The Korea Herald in 2023. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Every grown-up has been through childhood and adolescence on their journey to adulthood. And the emotions experienced during these formative years are fundamentally universal, with only slight variations depending on where and when, believes writer Lee Geum-yi. As a towering figure in the country’s children’s literature scene, Lee’s narratives prove to extend far beyond times and places. In January, Lee made the shortlist in the writing category for the 2024 Hans Christian Andersen Award, a prestigious accolade often referred to as the "Nobel Prize" of children's literature, becoming the first Korean writer to achieve such recognition. This year’s winner will be announced on Monday during the Bologna International Children's Book Fair in Italy. The biennial literature award recognizes one living author and one living illustrator who has made a lasting contribution to children’s literature. Illustrator Suzy Lee won the illustration award in 2022. "Receiving the heartfelt support from my fellow writers and the entire children's literature community (in Korea) made me realize that this accomplishment holds a deeper significance beyond personal achievement," said Lee in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. “I hope it becomes an opportunity for Korean children's literature to break through geographical barriers and resonate with a global audience. I am truly grateful for those who stood by me throughout this journey.”

(From left) Korean/English editions of "Can't I Go Instead," "The Picture Bride" and Korean/Taiwanese edition of "Yujin and Yujin" (Courtesy of the publishers) (From left) Korean/English editions of "Can't I Go Instead," "The Picture Bride" and Korean/Taiwanese edition of "Yujin and Yujin" (Courtesy of the publishers)

Celebrating 40th anniversary Lee, 62, debuted in 1984 with the short story, “With Younggu and Heukgu.” She has been an indispensable presence in Korea’s children's and young adult literature over the past four decades. Lee has penned more than 50 books, spanning a diverse array of topics and genres. Among her notable works are children's books such as "You Too Are a Twilight Lily" and "So-hee’s Room," the coming-of-age novel "Yujin and Yujin," and historical novels like "The Picture Bride" and "Can’t I Go Instead." Lee shared encounters with readers who grew up reading her books as children. “Nowadays, when I go to book talks or signing events, I meet readers who tell me that they grew up reading my books, sometimes even coming with their own children.” "Hearing this, my heart swells with emotion,” she said. “It's such a profound honor to witness the impact of my writing on their personal growth. To accompany a reader’s journey through literature is a privilege beyond measure -- one unique to children’s book writers.” Of particular acclaim are Lee's narratives that explore young female characters. “Yujin and Yujin” follows two teenage girls, both victims of sexual abuse as children, as they work through their trauma. The book has been published in Japan, Vietnam and Taiwan, and adapted into a musical. Lee's works also weave in Korea's historical context. In "The Picture Bride," three young brides make a life-changing journey to Hawaii where they will marry, having seen only photographs of their intended husbands. “Can’t I Go Instead” follows the lives of two young women -- the daughter of a Korean noble and her servant -- through World War II and the Korean War. Both books are available in English, translated by An Seon-jae. "The Picture Bride" has also been adapted into a musical by Seoul Metropolitan Musical Theater. "When I first wrote these stories, I never imagined they would be translated into foreign languages and receive such universal responses,” said Lee. “I am amazed at how readers worldwide can connect with narratives that are sometimes uniquely Korean.”