Seoul to provide free breakfast after morning excercise

Starting in late April, students from schools that operate morning exercise classes will be provided with free breakfast, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education on Thursday.

Launched in October last year, the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education has initiated morning physical education activities to revitalize student exercise.

Some 573 schools currently holding morning workout sessions that apply for the breakfast plan will benefit from the project. Elementary schools will be the first to apply for the first semester. The Seoul Education Office will gradually expand the program to middle and high schools for the second semester.

"Providing breakfast during morning exercise will help improve students' strength and concentration, create healthy eating habits and increase their satisfaction in school life," said Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education,

"We will continue to support schools in various ways so that Seoul students can wake up physically, intellectually and mentally."

According to the latest health report, about 40 percent of male and 43 percent of female students in South Korea skip breakfast, which has prompted education authorities to put forth such initiatives.

"After COVID-19, students' health has deteriorated due to a lack of physical exercises and outdoor activities, leading to the increase in obesity as well. After the pandemic, we have come up with diverse initiatives to boost their strength, and a morning workout is one of them," the Seoul Education official told The Korea Herald.

The education office, through such a project, expects to help students maintain their health and immunity, prevent diseases and improve their growth, development and learning, while helping to energize their school life.

Students under the program can freely form sports clubs or activities that will ensure a workout of at least 60 minutes, five days a week.