NCT Doyoung to kick off solo journey

NCT's Doyoung is set to make his solo debut with the release of his first album.

According to the singer's agency, SM Entertainment, Doyoung's first solo album, "Youth," will be released on April 22. The album's Korean title, "Youth's Bubble," is intended to reflect the emotions that youngsters experience, likening those feelings to bubbles created from the waves of youth.

A total of 10 songs, full of honest feelings and emotions of Doyoung, will consist the upcoming album, the agency said.

Doyoung will be the third member of NCT to debut as a solo artist, following Taeyong and Ten, who made their debuts in June 2023 and February 2024, respectively.

Doyoung debuted as a member of NCT U in April 2016. Since 2017, he has also been active as a member of NCT 127 and serves as the leader of the trio NCT Dojaejung, composed of three NCT members: Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. He has received love and recognition through group activities and has been praised for his singing skills and charisma, having participated in drama soundtracks.