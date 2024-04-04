Kim Woojin set to return with new album

Solo artist Kim Woojin is set to make a comeback on April 22 with his third mini-album.

On Thursday, concept photos of the new album were released on Kim Woojin's official social media account and through Kustomade, a producing label under SM Entertainment's music publishing subsidiary KMR. In the photos, Kim Woojin is cutting his hair, symbolizing a fresh start by erasing his past self.

According to KMR, the upcoming new album, dubbed "I Like The Way," marks the singer's declaration to break free from everything that has oppressed him and pave his path.

On Kim's official YouTube channel, an introduction film titled "Rebirth: Kim Woojin" was unveiled on Tuesday. Dressed in sleek suits, Kim confidently smashes a plaster statue, and boldly walks down the runway under focused spotlights.

Kim first gained recognition as he debuted as a member of K-pop boy band Stray Kids in 2018. However, he terminated his contract with JYP Entertainment due to personal reasons in October 2019 and left the group. He debuted as a solo artist in August 2021 and has since ventured into musicals, as well as hosting a European tour concert in January this year, showcasing his diverse range of activities.