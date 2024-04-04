[Exclusive] Spelling errors raise doubts about new space agency's efforts to recruit foreign talent

A screenshot of Korea AeroSpace Administration's English application A screenshot of Korea AeroSpace Administration's English application

Multiple spelling errors have been found in the Korea AeroSpace Administration’s English-language job application, raising questions about the country’s professionalism and sincerity in recruiting professionals from overseas to its soon-to-be-established space body. KASA’s English job application, which can be downloaded from the new space body’s official website, on Wednesday showed that all four documents contained the same spelling mistake in the name of the agency. The application reads “Korea AreoSpace Administration” instead of “Korea AeroSpace Administration” at the top of each document. A second error was found in the resume application form. Under the part where applicants are required to write down information about their graduate schools, it read “Countr” instead of “Country.” The mistake stood out as the section immediately below, where applicants indicate their undergraduate school, had the same word spelled correctly.

A third oversight was found in the KASA preparatory office’s efforts to promote the recruitment of applicants of foreign nationality. The KASA preparatory office said it would add English subtitles to the livestreamed video of its first offline recruitment presentation held at Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, where the KASA headquarters will be launched on May 27. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, there were no English subtitles available in the video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Ministry of Science and ICT. The KASA preparatory office told The Korea Herald it would look into the matter. Experts in Korea’s science and technology sector criticized the lack of preparedness as it makes people doubt the government’s expertise and sincerity in recruiting top talent, despite the government's claims that it wants to bring the best experts to KASA. "In a situation where the working conditions and salaries in Sacheon may not be attractive enough for overseas scholars, these mistakes will be even more detrimental," said a researcher who requested anonymity. "It’s really shameful." Korea earlier passed a special act to attract top space professionals and promised unprecedented wages for the public posts. For the highest position of the aerospace mission headquarters’ leader, which is directly under the head of KASA, the annual salary has been set at 250 million won, which is on par with that of South Korea's president. The KASA preparatory office even said wages could potentially be raised above such guidelines depending on the complexity of tasks and what the candidate’s salary was at their previous job.

Korea AeroSpace Administration preparatory office holds a recruitment presentation in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, on March 14. (Ministry of Science and ICT) Korea AeroSpace Administration preparatory office holds a recruitment presentation in Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, on March 14. (Ministry of Science and ICT)