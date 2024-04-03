Foreign national-only Deoksugung tours with musical performances to launch May

Tours exclusively for foreign nationals of Deoksugung, a Joseon-era (1392-1910) palace, including a musical performance at Seokjo Hall, will be offered for the first time in May.

Nighttime tours of the hall -- the first Western-style stone building in Seoul built in 1910 -- will run from May 1 to May 3, with three tours taking place daily, each limited to 18 people.

Participants will be served refreshments like coffee and madeleines as they watch musical performances.

A classical music performance by a violin-cello duo and a “mini-musical” by three actors about King Gojong, the last Joseon king, will bring the 90-minute tour to a close. Online reservations are required and can be made at creatrip.com.

“This is the first time we’re offering foreigner-only tours,” said an official from the Cultural Heritage Administration, the agency organizing the event.

For the general public, the same tour will be available from April 16 to May 25, with tickets going on sale at 2 p.m. Friday at ticketlink.co.kr. There will be three tours daily, also limited to 18 people per group.

Admission costs 26,000 won per person.

Check out the latest details at royal.cha.go.kr.