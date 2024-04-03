Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Korea unveils next-generation bullet train

    Korea unveils next-generation bullet train
  2. 2

    Court dismisses med professors’ request to avert expansion plan

    Court dismisses med professors’ request to avert expansion plan
  3. 3

    North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea

    North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Korean shipbuilders eye US yards to tap Navy's lucrative repair deals

    [KH Explains] Korean shipbuilders eye US yards to tap Navy's lucrative repair deals
  5. 5

    Foreigners must stay in S. Korea for 6 months to be eligible for state health insurance as dependents

    Foreigners must stay in S. Korea for 6 months to be eligible for state health insurance as dependents
  1. 6

    aespa’s Karina, actor Lee Jae-wook go separate ways

    aespa’s Karina, actor Lee Jae-wook go separate ways
  2. 7

    [Hello India] India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi

    [Hello India] India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi
  3. 8

    Govt. open to change in medical school quota hike if better option is proposed: minister

    Govt. open to change in medical school quota hike if better option is proposed: minister
  4. 9

    Yoon envisions 2nd presidential office, relocation of parliament to Sejong

    Yoon envisions 2nd presidential office, relocation of parliament to Sejong
  5. 10

    Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northern Japan

    Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northern Japan
지나쌤

Kakao Bank CEO joins Grab's board

By Choi Ji-won

Published : April 3, 2024 - 14:50

    • Link copied

Kakao Bank CEO Yun Ho-young speaks during a regular shareholders' meeting held in Seongnam City, Gyeonggi-do, Thursday. (Kakao Bank) Kakao Bank CEO Yun Ho-young speaks during a regular shareholders' meeting held in Seongnam City, Gyeonggi-do, Thursday. (Kakao Bank)

Yun Ho-young, CEO of Kakao Bank, has been appointed as a new board member for Grab, the largest super-app operator in Southeast Asia, the Internet-only lender confirmed Wednesday.

Yun was officially appointed as an outside director of Grab's board on Monday and will serve as a member of the board's audit committee.

Yun's appointment follows the strategic partnership formed between the two companies last year. In October, Kakao Bank announced the acquisition of a 10 percent stake in PT Super Bank Indonesia, a digital-focused bank in which Grab invests as the largest shareholder, through a consortium with Singapore-based telecommunications firm Singtel.

The partnership marked Kakao Bank's first overseas investment. Drawing on the synergies between Kakao Bank's digital finance expertise and Grab's established success in Southeast Asia, the companies are focused on enhancing user experiences through service integration, while also exploring joint ventures in business and technology development.

Meanwhile, Kakao Bank has been rapidly expanding its presence in the flourishing Southeast Asian market. In June, the firm secured a memorandum of understanding with Thailand's prominent finance technology group SCBX to pursue a license for operating a virtual bank.

An official from Kakao Bank said, "CEO Yun's addition to the board stems from his accomplished background in the digital finance sector. He aims to make significant contributions towards enhancing Grab's position as a leading global technology firm."

More from Headlines