[Music in drama] Love blooms against all odds

Behind the phenomenal success of the TV drama series “Descendants of the Sun,” which recorded nearly 40 percent viewership ratings, was the soundtrack that enhanced the completeness of the drama.

Aired in 2016 on KBS, "Descendants of the Sun" depicts the love story between Army Captin Yoo Si-jin (Song Joong-ki) and Kang Mo-yeon (Song Hye-kyo), a medical doctor, in the fictional land of Uruk. The second lead pair, First Lieutenant and Army Doctor Yoon Myung-joo (Kim Ji-won) and Master Sergeant Seo Dae-young (Jin Goo), also garnered a significant fan following. Skillfully weaving romance with the heroism of soldiers and doctors, the series deeply resonated with K-drama fans around the world.

Each character is given a theme song that deepens the emotional depth of the scenes.

Yoon Mi-rae, the popular female rapper and singer, crooned, "Even if everything changes, I won't change. You're my love, and I'm yours. Even if you pass by again, I'll be here for you."

The track "Always" was first used in the latter part of Episode 1. Yoo develops feelings for Kang, but abruptly leaves on a secret mission before he can ask her out. Just before departing on a helicopter, the scene where they promise to go on a date upon his return is accompanied by "Always," adding poignancy to the story of a man who has to prioritize duty over love and a woman who falls in love with him.

Gummy's "You Are My Everything" was used in the final scene of Episode 4, as the two kiss. Kang discovers that Yoo had received disciplinary action for disobeying orders while helping her perform surgery on a VIP patient. She begins to understand Yoo's position as a soldier and her feelings become complicated.