[Today’s K-pop] Riize drops single before June comeback

[Today’s K-pop] Riize drops single before June comebackBy Hwang You-mee
Published : April 3, 2024 - 14:05
Riize released performance single “Siren” on Wednesday raising expectations for its next album, which is due out in June.
“Siren” was the background music for the rookie band’s minute-long pre-debut performance video that was unveiled in August. The new single harks back to the hip-hop sound of the 90’s, with an addictive rhythm and bass riff.
The six-member act will drop prologue single “Impossible” on Apil 18 and three B-side tracks on April 29 leading up to the full release of its first EP “Riizing.”
Riize debuted in September last year with “Get A Guitar,” which sold over a million copies, a first for a K-pop debut album.
Next month, it will launch its first fan concert tour “Riizing Day” in Seoul before visiting fans across Asia.
Le Sserafim’s Kazuha dating &Team’s K: report
Kazuha of Le Sserafim is seeing K of &Team, according to a weekly media based in Japan Wednesday.
The two were briefly dating last summer, but broke up when they were found out.
Their relationship resumed in secret in fall, and they were spotted at a restaurant in Tokyo last month, the Japanese outlet claimed, adding that Kazuha's agency, Source Music, acknowledged that they had a meal together but only as friends.
Both Source Music and K’s agency Hybe Label Japan are both under Hybe. Both the performers are from Japan and K is six years her senior.
Le Sserafim’s third EP “Easy” is enjoying its fifth straight week on the Billboard 200, after debuting at No. 8. The title track was its first entry on Hot 100.
SHINee’s Onew finds new agency
Onew of SHINee signed with newly established company Griffin Entertainment, said the agency on Wednesday.
The news came with a new profile picture of the musician who debuted as a member of SHINee in 2008. He uploaded the picture on his social media account as well and wrote: “You’ve been waiting a long time, right? Thank You!”
He has suspended all activities since June last year due to health reasons. He was absent from the band’s promotional activities for eighth studio album “Hard” that also marked its 15th anniversary of debut, including the Tokyo Dome concert.
Onew, as well as Taemin, decided not to renew their contracts with SM Entertainment after staying with it for 16 years. The label, however, will continue to handle the activities of SHINee.
Kingdom to return with new album
Boy band Kingdom will bring out a new album on April 30, said agency GF Entertainment on Wednesday.
It has been about six months since it released the seventh EP “History of Kingdom: Part VII. Jahan” which wrapped up the seven-part series it has built up on for three years. The band has announced the beginning of its new chapter with a trailer video “The Beginning of New Story: Challenge” in January.
The seven members are ready to show their new sides, jumping over to modern days from the time they ruled as kings of their own “kingdoms,” according to the interview they had with a local media last month.
“The fate has changed but the narrative will still continue,” though, said Dan.
