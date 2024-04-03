Hyundai Mobis' media platform gets digital face-lift

Hyundai Mobis, a key subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group specializing in automotive components, unveiled Wednesday a comprehensive refurbishment of its media website, Mobis Live, aiming to bolster its communication channels.

Mobis Live serves as the firm’s official platform to provide insights into the broader mobility industry and the latest developments within the company.

This revamp is a part of the strategy to solidify its position as a central hub for mobility-related narratives that resonate with both the public’s interests and the company’s core values.

Key enhancements of Mobis Live focus on refining the user interface and user experience, prioritizing the development of high-quality content and its dissemination to enhance user engagement and readability.

The company has updated the website to include its corporate identity and vivid imagery to better reflect its brand identity. Additionally, the site has adopted modern digital approaches, including a mobile-first design and visual elements to improve accessibility and user-friendliness.

One of the key upgrades includes the introduction of a scrolling banner on the main page to simplify navigation. This is accompanied by keyword hashtags to help users find important and exclusive content swiftly.

It also restructured the site's main content into two primary categories, "Mobility" and "Mobis," for users to learn about the global mobility industry, the company's latest technological advancements and more.

To further engage its audience, Hyundai Mobis has newly introduced interactive elements such as content exhibits and a weekly newsletter, called Morak Morak, focused on the mobility industry.

Adding to the site’s revamp, Hyundai Mobis is now hosting a subscriber participation event through the end of the month, accessible via the Mobis Live platform and the company’s newsletter, celebrating the new phase in its digital outreach efforts.