Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment

    Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
  2. 2

    Korea unveils next-generation bullet train

    Korea unveils next-generation bullet train
  3. 3

    Seoul education office to support same-sex schools to turn coed

    Seoul education office to support same-sex schools to turn coed
  4. 4

    Court dismisses med professors’ request to avert expansion plan

    Court dismisses med professors’ request to avert expansion plan
  5. 5

    North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea

    North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea
  1. 6

    [KH Explains] Korean shipbuilders eye US yards to tap Navy's lucrative repair deals

    [KH Explains] Korean shipbuilders eye US yards to tap Navy's lucrative repair deals
  2. 7

    Foreigners must stay in S. Korea for 6 months to be eligible for state health insurance as dependents

    Foreigners must stay in S. Korea for 6 months to be eligible for state health insurance as dependents
  3. 8

    [Hello India] India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi

    [Hello India] India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi
  4. 9

    More women break glass ceiling on financial group boards

    More women break glass ceiling on financial group boards
  5. 10

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits Spotify milestone in record time

    [Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook hits Spotify milestone in record time
피터빈트

A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami

By AP

Published : April 3, 2024 - 10:48

    • Link copied

In this image taken from a video footage, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (TVBS) In this image taken from a video footage, a partially collapsed building is seen in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday. A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands. (TVBS)

A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.

A five-story building in lightly populated Hualien appeared heavily damaged, collapsing its first floor and leaving the rest leaning at a 45-degree angle. In the capital, Taipei, tiles fell from older buildings and within some newer office complexes.

Train service was suspended across the island of 23 million people, as was subway service in Taipei. But things quickly returned to normal in the capital, with children going to school and the morning commute appearing to be normal.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami wave of 30 centimeters (about 1 feet) was detected on the coast of Yonaguni island about 15 minutes after the quake struck. JAMA said waves likely also hit the coasts of Miyako and Yaeyama islands. Japan’s Self Defense Force sent aircraft to gather information about the tsunami impact around the Okinawa region and were preparing shelters for evacuees if necessary.

Taiwan’s earthquake monitoring agency gave the magnitude as 7.2 while the US Geological Survey put it at 7.4. It struck at 7:58 a.m. about 18 kilometers south-southwest of Hualien and was about 35 kilometers (21 miles) deep.

The head of Taiwan's earthquake monitoring bureau, Wu Chien-fu, said effects were detected as far away as Kinmen, a Taiwanese-controlled island off the coast of China. Multiple aftershocks were felt in Taipei in the hour after the initial quake.

The USGS said one of the subsequent quakes was 6.5 magnitude and 11.8 kilometers (7 miles) deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii or the US Pacific territory of Guam.

The quake was believed to be the biggest in Taiwan since a temblor in 1999 caused extensive damage. Taiwan lies along the Pacific ”“Ring of Fire," the line of seismic faults encircling the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquake's occur. (AP)

More from Headlines