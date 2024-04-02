[Hello India] India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India on March 31. (Reuters) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign rally in Meerut, India on March 31. (Reuters)

The Indian economy, once labeled by Morgan Stanley as one of the "Fragile Five" countries due to its vulnerability, has surged to become the world's fifth-largest and fastest-growing economy over the decade since 2014, under the two terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When Modi assumed office in 2014, he inherited an economy grappling with a range of challenges, including the Indian Rupee Crisis of 2013, a downturn in the stock market, reduced foreign direct investment into India, high inflation, and a substantial balance of payments deficit. However, India has surpassed the United Kingdom to become the world's fifth-largest economy by gross domestic product since 2021, according to data provided by the International Monetary Fund. The Indian prime minister, seeking a third term, has expressed confidence that the country will be the third-largest economy in the world in the coming years.

A graph showing the gross domestic product of India, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Germany and Japan since 1980 (International Monetary Fund) A graph showing the gross domestic product of India, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Germany and Japan since 1980 (International Monetary Fund)

India is forecast to maintain its position as the fastest-growing major economy for at least the next three years, according to a report released by S&P Global Ratings in December 2023. This trajectory positions India on track to ascend to the position of the world's third-largest economy by 2030. The IMF also said "Growth in India is projected to remain strong at 6.5 percent in both 2024 and 2025, with an upgrade from October of 0.2 percentage point for both years, reflecting resilience in domestic demand" in its World Economic Outlook released this January.

Graph showing India's poverty rate and the proportion of the population living in poverty at $2.15 a day from 1977 to 2021 (World Bank) Graph showing India's poverty rate and the proportion of the population living in poverty at $2.15 a day from 1977 to 2021 (World Bank)

According to World Bank data, the proportion of India's population living in extreme poverty, defined as subsisting on less than $2.15 per day, also declined from 22.91 and 18.76 percent in 2011 and 2015 to 12.92 percent in 2021. Infrastructure spending has experienced a notable surge under Modi's leadership, particularly in key sectors such as roads, railways, ports and airports, and other vital infrastructure projects. The robust investment has not only bolstered the country's infrastructure but also served as a significant catalyst for economic growth. "Over 25,000 kilometers of new railway tracks have been laid, surpassing the total length found in many developed countries" under the Modi government, according to a statement issued on the official website of Modi in February this year. The Modi government also has constructed over 55,000 kilometers of highways in the last decade. The infrastructure upgrades also attract foreign investors and encourage multinational corporations to establish their factories in India. Key multinational companies such as Apple and Samsung Electronics have ramped up their manufacturing operations in India. Modi's government has significantly increased FDI inflows into India. In February, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that FDI inflows since Modi first assumed power in 2014 had reached nearly $600 billion. This figure represents a significant increase, standing at twice the amount received during the previous decade. In 2019, India achieved a remarkable jump in the World Bank's ease of doing business index, securing the 63rd position. This ascent marked a meteoric rise of 79 ranks from its previous standing at 142 in 2014. The ease of doing business index ranks economies from 1 to 190, with the first place being the most favorable for business operations.

Graph showing the changes in India's ranking on the World Bank's "ease of doing business" index from 2014 to 2019 (Indian Government) Graph showing the changes in India's ranking on the World Bank's "ease of doing business" index from 2014 to 2019 (Indian Government)