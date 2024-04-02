[Today’s K-pop] TXT’s 6th EP is instant million-seller

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Tomorrow X Together’s sixth EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow” sold over 1 million copies on its day of release, repeating the early success of its two previous albums, label Big Hit Music said Tuesday. The last two albums are fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” and third studio album “The Name Chapter: Freefall.” The former claimed the top spot on Billboard 200 and the latter No. 3. The mini album logged 1.18 million in sales and topped iTunes top albums chart in the US, Japan and the UK. The music video for focus track “Deja vu” generated 10 million views on YouTube in less than nine hours, a record for the fivesome, and ranked No. 1 on the platform’s worldwide trending chart. Meanwhile, the band will begin touring eight cities in the US from May 14 after a three-day concert in Seoul slated for May 3-5. (G)I-dle’s Yuqi to bring out 1st solo music

(Credit: Cube Entertainment) (Credit: Cube Entertainment)

Yuqi of (G)I-dle will unveil her first solo album on April 23, said agency Cube Entertainment on Tuesday. A timeline poster for EP “Yuq1” was uploaded on the day showing that she will release B-side “Could It Be” on Wednesday, in advance of the full release. There have been media reports that the idol would make a solo release since March, and the management company confirmed that she was gearing up for solo debut in April. In addition to participating in producing a number of the group’s songs, she has sung a series of drama original soundtracks including that for “Marry My Husband.” Separately, the group’s second full album “Two” entered Billboard 200 at No. 132 last month and became its fourth entry on the chart. It also topped iTunes top albums chart in 24 regions and sold over 1.53 million units in the first week. NewJeans best K-pop rookie: iHeartRadio

(Credit: iHeartRadio) (Credit: iHeartRadio)

NewJeans was named best new artist in K-Pop at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 in Los Angeles on Monday. The five members thanked fans for giving them the strength to work hard every day in a video acceptance speech. The rookie girl group also picked up the top global K-pop artist trophy from Billboard Music Awards last year and was chosen as group of the year by Billboard’s Women in Music Awards last month. Its second EP “Get Up” topped Billboard 200, the quickest a K-pop artist had reached No. 1 on the main albums chart. Barely a year old, the quintet has had five songs on the Hot 100 chart so far. NewJeans will return with a single on May 24 and will debut in Japan the following month. aespa’s Karina breaks up with actor Lee Jaewook

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)