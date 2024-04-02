[Today’s K-pop] TXT’s 6th EP is instant million-seller

Most Popular
-
1
How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea
-
2
Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
-
3
[Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline
-
4
Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike
-
5
Korea unveils next-generation bullet train
-
6
Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals
-
7
Seoul education office to support same-sex schools to turn coed
-
8
North Korea fires ballistic missile into sea
-
9
Foreigners must stay in S. Korea for 6 months to be eligible for state health insurance as dependents
-
10
More women break glass ceiling on financial group boards
[Today’s K-pop] TXT’s 6th EP is instant million-sellerBy Hwang You-mee
Published : April 2, 2024 - 14:52
Tomorrow X Together’s sixth EP “minisode 3: Tomorrow” sold over 1 million copies on its day of release, repeating the early success of its two previous albums, label Big Hit Music said Tuesday.
The last two albums are fifth EP “The Name Chapter: Temptation” and third studio album “The Name Chapter: Freefall.” The former claimed the top spot on Billboard 200 and the latter No. 3.
The mini album logged 1.18 million in sales and topped iTunes top albums chart in the US, Japan and the UK.
The music video for focus track “Deja vu” generated 10 million views on YouTube in less than nine hours, a record for the fivesome, and ranked No. 1 on the platform’s worldwide trending chart.
Meanwhile, the band will begin touring eight cities in the US from May 14 after a three-day concert in Seoul slated for May 3-5.
(G)I-dle’s Yuqi to bring out 1st solo music
Yuqi of (G)I-dle will unveil her first solo album on April 23, said agency Cube Entertainment on Tuesday.
A timeline poster for EP “Yuq1” was uploaded on the day showing that she will release B-side “Could It Be” on Wednesday, in advance of the full release.
There have been media reports that the idol would make a solo release since March, and the management company confirmed that she was gearing up for solo debut in April.
In addition to participating in producing a number of the group’s songs, she has sung a series of drama original soundtracks including that for “Marry My Husband.”
Separately, the group’s second full album “Two” entered Billboard 200 at No. 132 last month and became its fourth entry on the chart. It also topped iTunes top albums chart in 24 regions and sold over 1.53 million units in the first week.
NewJeans best K-pop rookie: iHeartRadio
NewJeans was named best new artist in K-Pop at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 in Los Angeles on Monday.
The five members thanked fans for giving them the strength to work hard every day in a video acceptance speech.
The rookie girl group also picked up the top global K-pop artist trophy from Billboard Music Awards last year and was chosen as group of the year by Billboard’s Women in Music Awards last month.
Its second EP “Get Up” topped Billboard 200, the quickest a K-pop artist had reached No. 1 on the main albums chart. Barely a year old, the quintet has had five songs on the Hot 100 chart so far.
NewJeans will return with a single on May 24 and will debut in Japan the following month.
aespa’s Karina breaks up with actor Lee Jaewook
Karina of aespa parted ways with actor Lee Jaewook five weeks after publicly admitting they were dating, according to local media reports on Tuesday.
Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news, saying only that the two had broken up.
The 24-year-old leader of the group was the first member of the quartet to date openly and had to issue an apology when some fans voiced disappointment and even went on to threaten that they will abandon the group altogether. Even the stock price of the label fell for days.
In the meantime, she, along with the bandmates, flew to Hong Kong last week to join the lineup for KCON Hong Kong 2024 held over the weekend. The group will make a comeback in May with its first full-length album.
More from Headlines
-
Korean shipbuilders eye US yards to tap Navy's lucrative repair deals
-
India rises as new economic powerhouse under Modi
-
Yoon envisions 2nd presidential office, relocation of parliament to Sejong