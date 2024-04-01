Hyundai Motor's March sales down 3.7 pct on weaker demand in S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
How Lockheed Martin, CNN and Yale became fashion brands in Korea
-
2
Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
-
3
Korean fashion brands go global with Hyundai’s new platform
-
4
[Hello India] Korean investment firms push into India amid China decline
-
5
Yoon to address nation on medical reform Monday amid attention to possible change to 2,000 quota hike
-
6
Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
-
7
Police to crack down on crimes by foreign nationals
-
8
Government-doctor talks remain at standstill on quota expansion plan
-
9
[From the Scene] Extreme climates to battery cells: Inside Hyundai's safety efforts
-
10
Rival parties' leaders woo voters in capital area ahead of April 10 election
Hyundai Motor's March sales down 3.7 pct on weaker demand in S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : April 1, 2024 - 19:41
Hyundai Motor, South Korea's leading automaker, said Monday its monthly sales fell 3.7 percent in March from a year earlier due to sluggish demand in its home market.
Hyundai Motor sold 369,132 vehicles last month, down from 383,396 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales sank 16.1 percent on-year to 62,504 units last month, and exports edged down 0.7 percent to 306,628 units during the cited period.
Hyundai Motor said it sold 15,302 sedans, including 6,100 Grandeur models, in South Korea. Sales of its recreational vehicles reached 21,979 units, including 7,884 Santa Fe units, at home.
Its luxury Genesis brand sold a combined 11,839 units last month in South Korea.
More from Headlines
-
Yoon says 'open to talks' but doctors express disappointment
-
More women break glass ceiling on financial group boards
-
Private physicians, med professors start reducing work hours