Hyundai Motor's March sales down 3.7 pct on weaker demand in S. Korea

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's leading automaker, said Monday its monthly sales fell 3.7 percent in March from a year earlier due to sluggish demand in its home market.

Hyundai Motor sold 369,132 vehicles last month, down from 383,396 units a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales sank 16.1 percent on-year to 62,504 units last month, and exports edged down 0.7 percent to 306,628 units during the cited period.

Hyundai Motor said it sold 15,302 sedans, including 6,100 Grandeur models, in South Korea. Sales of its recreational vehicles reached 21,979 units, including 7,884 Santa Fe units, at home.

Its luxury Genesis brand sold a combined 11,839 units last month in South Korea.