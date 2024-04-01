TXT sums up its five-year story with ‘minisode 3: TOMORROW’

Tomorrow X Together returned with its sixth mini album, "minisode 3: TOMORROW," which encompasses the stories of the albums they have released over the past five years.

The quintet held a press conference at Korea University’s Hwajung Gymnasium on Monday. The new album is the first after the group’s 3rd full-length album, “The Name Chapter: Freefall,” released last October.

"It's an album with outstanding completeness, and I believe listeners will be able to feel how much we have grown and matured,” said Hueningkai, the youngest bandmate. "As the album title includes 'Tomorrow,' it's an album that showcases our identity. We hope our messages will come across convincingly and romantically.'"

The album encompasses the storyline of all the albums Tomorrow X Together has released in the last five years.

Through the previous albums, “The Dream Chapter,” “The Chaos Chapter” and “The Name Chapter,” the narrator of the story experiences ruptures in friendships, failed love, temptations and forgotten childhood dreams. After numerous trials, the boy recalls his old dreams and sings about his determination to reclaim them through the new album, "minisode 3: TOMORROW."

The lead track, “Deja Vu,” is a hybrid pop song infused with rage and emo influences. Taehyun remarked, “I was curious how K-pop and the rage genre would blend, but it feels like we have pulled off the attempt in a new way, using sirens and synth sounds."

Leader Soobin also showed his confidence in the track, hinting that the choreography for this song is intense and spectacular.

The album also includes two subunit songs. "The Killa" by Soobin and Yeonjun expresses a longing for love and features a catchy Afrobeat chorus. "Quarter Life" by Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai is a stadium rock genre song that expresses the determination to keep going without giving up. Taehyun, Yeonjun and Soobin participated in the songwriting. Taehyun expressed his affection for "Quarter Life" by saying, “This song is about the struggles in one's mid 20s. Since I've experienced and suffered from such crises, I gained a lot of strength while writing the lyrics.'"

As this album summarizes the past five years, many parts remind the members of their debut activities and previous albums.

The title of the second track, which is written in Morse code, means “Tomorrow.” Morse code was previously used in content introducing the members for the group's debut. Also, some lyrics in the lead track resemble lyrics from previous songs, Soobin added. “As I sang those parts, it made me feel sentimental, thinking of our past days and old albums."

Marking their fifth anniversary, the members said they have grown in many ways, especially expressing diverse, deep emotions. Beomgyu recalled shooting with Yeonjun and praised his acting skills. “I was worried that I would burst into laughter, but when the shooting started, Yeonjun really cried. I was surprised, but tried not to make mistakes. I was amazed by his acting skills."

While nothing has been decided on the next album or songs, the members expressed their desire to return with autobiographical stories that incorporate their experiences and emotions.

“Through this project, we felt the power of our own story. We cannot confirm yet what themes and songs we will return with, but it is clear that we want to continue talking about our feelings and experiences," said Taehyun.

“We take pride in being a team that showcases unique music and visuals, and we believe that we are unrivaled in what we excel at. We will continue working hard so that more people can connect with our music and sincerity,” said Soobin, concluding the conference.

Following the release of the new album, the quintet will launch its third world tour, “Act: Promise,” starting with Seoul performances May 3-5.