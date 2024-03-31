This year's Busan film fest to proceed without festival director

Asia’s largest film festival, the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), will proceed with the post of festival director yet to be filled.

In a statement released Friday night, the BIFF said that there were “no qualified candidates” despite its continued search for someone to lead the festival. In February, the festival organizers began another search for the post of festival director, accepting applications through March 19. The post has been vacant since May last year.

“Many talented candidates with expertise and experience in the movie industry, academia and local community applied to the first and second rounds of recruitment. But it was difficult for us to find one who met the values we were seeking,” said the BIFF.

Following discussions, the authorities decided to postpone filling the festival director position and proceed with this year’s edition with two co-deputy directors: Park Do-shin and Kang Seung-ah.

The organizers added that BIFF Chairperson Park Kwang-su and newly appointed Director of Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM) Kim Young-deok will support the co-deputy directors to minimize the impact of the festival director post remaining vacant.

The process of appointing a new festival director will resume after this year’s festival.