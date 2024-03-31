Tongyeong International Music Festival continues to embody diversity

French violist Antoine Tamestit performs with the Tongyeong Festival Orchestra conducted by Stanislav Kochanovsky during the opening concert of the Tongyeong International Music Festival at Tongyeong Concert Hall in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province on Friday. (TIMF)

TONGYEONG, South Gyeongsang Province -- The Tongyeong International Music Festival commenced Friday with its artistic director Chin Unsuk saying she’s hoping to provide a beautiful moment that will remain forever with an underlying theme of diversity.

"We always strive to present as many diverse elements as possible to the audience within this short period,” she said. “For the past two years of the festival, I have often thought that this moment, when we share this beautiful moment with all of you who have come from afar to find this beautiful music festival, listening to such beautiful music, will remain forever in our hearts,” Chin, a leading composer who won the prestigious Ernst von Siemens Music Prize 2024, said during a press conference held Friday, the first day of the 22nd edition of the festival.

Under Chin's directorship, the previous two installments ran under the themes of “Vision in Diversity" in 2022 and "Beyond Borders" in 2023.

Chin noted that this year’s music festival runs with two focal points - three artists-in-residence - violist Antoine Tamestit, pianist Bertrand Chamayou, flutist Emmanuel Pahud - and the late composer-in-residence Peter Eotvos who passed away March 24.

Eotvos' five works commissioned by the Tongyeong International Music Foundation are being performed during the festival. They include "Secret Kiss" (composed in 2018) and "Aurora" (2019), whose premieres were initially planned for 2020 at the festival but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chin recalled the time she visited his home in Budapest in 2022 to discuss the program for the music festival. “Despite his vast experience with world-renowned music festivals and orchestras, he proudly exclaimed to his wife, 'We're going to Tongyeong!' like a child and said that ‘I only need to be alive at that time.’”

“He was like the father of music to me. About 20 years ago, he conducted my work in a premier performance and he was a really warm person,” she added.