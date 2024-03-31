Govt. mulls further cutting EV subsidies

Most Popular
-
1
Medical professors demand vice health minister be excluded from media responses
-
2
Nearly 30% of Korean students overweight, more binge drinking than before
-
3
Police seek arrest warrant for man suspected of installing spy cameras at voting stations
-
4
[Photo News] Jeju in full bloom
-
5
Hyosung honorary chair dies at 89
-
6
Officials from S. Korea, US, Japan discuss cooperation against NK cyber threats
-
7
Jongno’s famous rice cakes with modern twist, old tricks
-
8
Spy cameras found at 26 early voting stations nationwide: interior ministry
-
9
Foreign investors net purchase record amount of S. Korean stocks in Q1
-
10
BTS V's 'Fri(end)s' ranks 68th on British singles chart
Govt. mulls further cutting EV subsidiesBy Yonhap
Published : March 31, 2024 - 11:15
The government is considering further cutting electric vehicle subsidies next year to instead use the funds to supplement insufficient charging infrastructure, according to sources Sunday.
According to the sources, government ministries overseeing EV subsidy policy, including the finance and environment ministries, are discussing ways to reduce EV subsidies for next year based on state budget guidelines for 2025.
During the discussions, the finance ministry has stressed the need to strengthen the efficiency of subsidies for EVs while strengthening the supply of charging infrastructure.
"The direction of subsidy policy has been about increasing the number of recipients while reducing the volume of individual support," a finance ministry official said.
Another official said, "By reducing the unit price, funds will be saved to be used for expanding charging infrastructure, which is still considered a weak point."
The government has reduced the budget for the promotion of zero-emission vehicles from 2.56 trillion won ($1.89 billion) in 2023 to 2.31 trillion won this year.
Last month, the environment ministry announced the revision to the electric vehicle purchase subsidy plan, reducing the unit subsidy for EVs from the previous maximum of 5 million won to 4 million won. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Democratic Party gains momentum, takes lead in poll
-
Korean investment firms push India drive amid China's decline
-
Rival parties' leaders woo voters in wider capital area ahead of April 10 elections