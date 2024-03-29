Home

[Today’s K-pop] Zerobaseone to appear on Japan TV special

By Hwang You-mee

Published : March 29, 2024 - 17:01

(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment) (Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)

An exclusive television show with Zerobaseone will air on Japan’s TV Asahi Saturday, said agency WakeOne Entertainment on Friday.

The special show titled “ZB1 Eyes on No. 1” is a "variety program for Zerobaseone, a nine-member boy band that has gained popularity across the world,” the broadcasting station said. The bandmates will be split into three teams, play games and perform “Yurayura – Unmeino Hana,” the group's Japanese debut track.

The debut single from March 20 was an instant chart-topper on Oricon’s Daily Singles Chart and stayed there for seven days in a row before topping the Weekly Chart and weekly combined album ranking.

The single sold over 310,000 copies in the first week of release, setting a record for a debut album by an international artist.

Super Junior’s Ryeowook to marry

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Ryeowook of Super Junior told fans that he is getting married at the end of May with a hand-written letter uploaded Friday.

He will tie the knot with Ari, a member of girl group Tahiti that disbanded in 2018. The two have been dating publicly since 2020.

“As you know, I have been seeing someone. Over the years, I naturally have come to want to become family with the person,” he wrote, adding that the decision to wed comes after a long discussion with his bandmates and the company.

The veteran idol will be the second member of the band to marry after Sungmin.

Ryeowook had a solo concert in Seoul earlier this month, a first in eight years.

BTOB’s Im Hyunsik to hold exhibit

(Credit: BTOB Company) (Credit: BTOB Company)

Im Hyunsik of BTOB is hosting a pop-up exhibit in Seoul until April 9, said agency BTOB Company on Friday.

The show, titled after his second EP “The Young Man and the Deep Sea,” consists of photographs recreating props and scenes from the music video for his main track “La Mar” as well as works of media art.

The EP, released last month, demonstrated the wide spectrum of Im Hyunsik as a musician. He participated not only in writing lyrics and melodies of all the songs but also in designing the concept of the album and producing the music video. The mini album built on his alternative rock sound that has been the base of his solo music.

Meanwhile, the band held its first fan concert in Seoul last week.

DKZ to release 2nd EP

(Credit: Dongyo Entertainment) (Credit: Dongyo Entertainment)

Boy band DKZ will be back with its second EP “Reboot” on April 12, according to agency Dongyo Entertainment on Friday.

It has been about 1 1/2 years since the group's seventh single album “Chase Episode 3. Beum,” although the group dropped a year-end special single “It’s All Right Part. 4” along with the music video for the main track “2023 (Friends).”

Since the group's last album, Jaechan put out his first solo EP “JCFactory” in September last year, about 4 1/2 years after his debut with the band. Subunit Nine to Six, of Jonghyeong and Mingyu, held its first showcase tour in Japan earlier this month, after releasing debut single “Good To You” and visiting fans in Taipei last year.

