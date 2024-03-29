Home

J-Hope shows his passion for street dance in 'Hope On The Street Vol. 1'

By Lee Jung-youn

Published : March 29, 2024 - 15:09

A preview photo of J-Hope's new album, A preview photo of J-Hope's new album, "Hope On The Street Vol. 1" (Big Hit Music)

A new album about BTS J-Hope's musical roots has been released.

J-Hope's special album "Hope On The Street Vol. 1" is based on the artist’s passion for street dance and is his first solo album in seven months since "Jack In The Box," which was released in August last year.

The title of the lead track, "Neuron," came from the name of the dance crew that J-Hope belonged to before his debut. The song is an old-school hip-hop song from the 2000s, marking a genre that had a big influence on J-Hope. Gaeko of the Dynamic Duo and Yoon Mi-rae, two representative artists of the Korean hip-hop scene, are featured in the song.

J-Hope participated in writing all the songs in the album.

Several other artists across genres are featured in the B-side tracks. Jungkook of BTS, American producers Benny Blanco and Nile Rodgers, producer Jinbo the SuperFreak and Huh Yunjin of Le Sserafim all took part in the album.

J-Hope’s agency, Big Hit Music, unveiled a handwritten letter by him on Thursday. In the letter, J-Hope wrote, "I have great affection for the new album, which I prepared busily before joining the military."

“This album and the content make up one of the cultures that I would like to continue, and it will help people understand me. Good music makes good dance. This is the meaning of dance, the charm of street dance and the first thing this album and content want to show,” said J-Hope through the letter.

In celebration of the new album’s release, the "Hope On The Street" pop-up store will open from March 30 to April 5 in Seongdong-gu, Seoul. Various events that will allow visitors to feel J-Hope's identity and passion for street dance will be presented, including a dance workshop.

J-Hope, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, is scheduled to be discharged in October.

