Samsung opens AI TV experience zone in Singapore Changi Airport

By Jie Ye-eun

Published : March 29, 2024 - 11:55

    • Link copied

Models pose for photos with Samsung Electronics' newest 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV at the Korean tech giant's experience zone in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. (Samsung Electronics) Models pose for photos with Samsung Electronics' newest 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV at the Korean tech giant's experience zone in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Friday it has opened a new TV experience zone in Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport -- the lush entertainment and retail complex connecting Changi Airport's terminals 1, 2 and 3 -- to introduce its latest products.

The tech giant will display there its newest products, including the 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV, equipped with a third-generation artificial intelligence 8K processor, and OLED TVs that preserve color accuracy and reduce reflections while maintaining image sharpness, until Saturday.

A model explores art displayed at Samsung Electronics' experience zone in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. (Samsung Electronics) A model explores art displayed at Samsung Electronics' experience zone in Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. (Samsung Electronics)

In the experience zone, located near the complex's landmark Rain Vortex, visitors can explore the company’s TV technologies and connect TVs with various home appliances via Samsung’s SmartThings Internet of Things platform.

Additionally, Samsung has teamed up with Singapore's National Heritage Board to unveil 10 works of modern Singaporean art that can be seen at the Samsung Art Store in Singapore.

Visitors look at Samsung Electronics' 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV in the tech giant's experience zone at Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. (Samsung Electronics) Visitors look at Samsung Electronics' 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV in the tech giant's experience zone at Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore. (Samsung Electronics)

Starting with Singapore, Samsung plans to make a sales push on AI TVs in the Southeast Asia and Oceania markets, the company said.

“Based on our technologies that have led the global TV market for 18 years in a row, we aim to provide the best TV viewing and connection experience to more consumers in those regions,” said Jo Sang-ho, president and CEO at Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania.

