Samsung opens AI TV experience zone in Singapore Changi Airport

Samsung opens AI TV experience zone in Singapore Changi AirportBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : March 29, 2024 - 11:55
Samsung Electronics said Friday it has opened a new TV experience zone in Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport -- the lush entertainment and retail complex connecting Changi Airport's terminals 1, 2 and 3 -- to introduce its latest products.
The tech giant will display there its newest products, including the 2024 Neo QLED 8K TV, equipped with a third-generation artificial intelligence 8K processor, and OLED TVs that preserve color accuracy and reduce reflections while maintaining image sharpness, until Saturday.
In the experience zone, located near the complex's landmark Rain Vortex, visitors can explore the company’s TV technologies and connect TVs with various home appliances via Samsung’s SmartThings Internet of Things platform.
Additionally, Samsung has teamed up with Singapore's National Heritage Board to unveil 10 works of modern Singaporean art that can be seen at the Samsung Art Store in Singapore.
Starting with Singapore, Samsung plans to make a sales push on AI TVs in the Southeast Asia and Oceania markets, the company said.
“Based on our technologies that have led the global TV market for 18 years in a row, we aim to provide the best TV viewing and connection experience to more consumers in those regions,” said Jo Sang-ho, president and CEO at Samsung Electronics Southeast Asia and Oceania.
