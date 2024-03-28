[팟캐스트] (570) 한국 오컬트 ‘파묘’ 흥행몰이 중

'Exhuma' first movie this year to attract 10m moviegoers

진행자: 김혜연, Kevin Lee Selzer

기사 요약: ‘파묘’ 올해 첫 천만 관객 돌파…한국 오컬트 장르 영화 중 최초

[1] Occult flick "Exhuma" on Sunday became the first movie to surpass 10 million in ticket sales this year, having reached the milestone on its 32nd day in theaters, according to Showbox, the film's distributor.

* occult flick 초자연적 현상을 다룬 영화

* distributor 배급사

[2] The movie is the first to exceed the 10 million mark in ticket sales since "12.12: The Day," a historical drama about a military coup in 1979, which achieved the milestone on Dec. 24. Since its premiere in theaters on Feb. 22, "Exhuma" has remained at the top of local box office rankings.

* military coup 군사 쿠데타

* remain 계속[여전히] …이다

* premiere (영화의) 개봉, (연극의) 초연

[3] As of Sunday, "Exhuma" became the 23rd Korean movie and the first occult movie to attract more than 10 million moviegoers in Korea.

* attract 마음을 끌다

* moviegoer(s) 영화팬(들)

[4] "Exhuma," directed by Jang Jae-hyun ("Svaha: The Sixth Finger," "The Priests") tells the story of a feng-shui expert, an undertaker and exorcists, who are tasked with the role of relocating a wealthy family's grave in return for a substantial amount of money.

* undertaker 장의사

* relocate 이전[이동]하다

기사 원문: https://news.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20240324050106

