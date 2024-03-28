[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim to meet fans in May

(Credit: Source Music) (Credit: Source Music)

Le Sserafim invited fans to the group's second fan meetup, to be held in Seoul on May 11 and -12, via Source Music on Thursday. The two-day event, “Fearnada 2024 S/S,” will stream online as well for fans across the world. The poster for the fan meeting was inspired by a scene from the trailer video for third EP “Easy,” and showed the five bandmates shooting laser beams with their eyes. The mini album is now spending a fourth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 112, after debuting at No. 8. Meanwhile, the quintet is set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as the only K-pop girl group to join the lineup this year. Blackpink’s Rose to sing for audition show: report

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Rose of Blackpink will participate on the original soundtrack for a TV K-pop competition, according to a local media report on Thursday. She will be featured in the signal song for “I-Land 2: N/a,” which will produce a girl group under the lead of Teddy, head of The Black Label. The hitmaking producer has made a number of songs for Blackpink, including “Ddudu-Ddudu,” as well as Rose’s solo song “On the Ground.” The first season of the show aired in 2020 and resulted in the formation of boy band Enhypen. The theme song for the first season was made by Hybe head Bang Si-hyuk and IU. Last month on her birthday, Rose gave fans a taste of her self-written song “Vampirehollie” via Instagram, raising expectations for her solo activities. It has been three years since her solo album, “R.” Focus track “On the Ground” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 70 and topped iTunes top songs chart in 51 regions. BTS’ Suga starts military training

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Suga of BTS entered a basic training camp in South Chungcheong Province, according to Big Hit Music on Thursday. This follows the guideline to receive training for military service after starting to serve as a social service agent first, it added. The artist began serving his mandatory duty in September last year and will resume the duty after three weeks of basic training. He will be discharged in June next year. Separately, the band certified was platinum by the Recording Industry Association of Japan, as “Spring Day” amassed 100 million streams. The song fronted its 2017 repack “You Never Walk Alone.” It has been a steady seasonal song, but further gained popularity after all its members enlisted, claiming the No. 1 spot on Oricon’s daily digital singles ranking. It is the septet’s 15th song to go platinum in the streaming category. The Boyz to open pop-up shop for 2nd LP

(Credit: IST Entertainment) (Credit: IST Entertainment)