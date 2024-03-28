[Herald Interview] Seeking redemption -- for church

Lee Dong-hwan, once a Methodist pastor poses for a photo ahead of an interview with The Korea Herald at Herald Square in Seoul on March 19. (Im Se-june/The Korea Herald) Lee Dong-hwan, once a Methodist pastor poses for a photo ahead of an interview with The Korea Herald at Herald Square in Seoul on March 19. (Im Se-june/The Korea Herald)

For former Methodist pastor Lee Dong-hwan, an encounter with one of his congregants in early 2015 changed his life. About a year into his pastoral work at a church in Suwon, a churchgoer came out to Lee, prompting him to learn everything he could about homosexuality. Lee admitted that he did not know enough about it to adequately comfort and advise the congregant. “The thing is, I too thought homosexuality was a crime back then. I said I’d get back to the person with an answer and started digging up medical and psychology papers on the topic. And of course, I looked into what the Bible says,” Lee said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald. ‘Homosexuality not a crime’ “It’s not a crime,” Lee said of the conclusion he reached after his research, and it is something he has since come to embrace. “Hence, blessing same-sex couples is never a matter of right or wrong,” he said. Lee lived up to his word and, at the Queer Festival in Incheon in August 2019 and again at the same events, separately in Incheon and Seoul in 2020, he blessed same-sex couples. But his actions came at a cost and he was recently excommunicated by the Church.

The March 4 decision by the Korean Methodist Church, which oversees Lee’s church, followed an earlier decision to suspend Lee over the 2019 blessing, citing church law that bans endorsing homosexuality. Pushing ahead with a similar blessing in 2020 and launching a queer advocacy group, QnA, in 2022 led to harsher penalties for Lee. The 43-year-old pastor asked the Seoul Central District Court to determine whether the homosexuality clause the KMC approved in 2015 is not in conflict with the freedom guaranteed by the Constitution to heed inner voices, express thoughts and pursue religion. Lee’s attorneys also cite procedural lapses in seeking to nullify the KMC ruling. It will likely take years to see a Supreme Court ruling, which both sides are expected to push for. It’s not even clear whether the KMC will reverse its decisions and allow Lee back into the denomination. The unanimous decision to excommunicate Lee, however, is a telltale sign that it’s unlikely. Checks on extremism Still, Lee is adamant. “If we let this stand as a precedent, the church could and would mobilize whatever it has under its influence to silence what it sees as dissent,” Lee said of the unrelenting efforts he is prepared to undertake to prevent spillover effects. “What happens in church doesn’t stay in church. It spills over,” Lee added. “Korean churches are waging a campaign against approving an anti-discrimination law, blocking measures to broaden the rights of students and calling out libraries housing books on gender equality.” Such moves, Lee noted, are counterproductive for society as well, laying out why he believes that court intervention is needed. “My trial could shed a new light on that front, I believe,” Lee added. Lee said the increasingly inhospitable climate encouraging intolerance has to do with the way Korean churches are formed.

