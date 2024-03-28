[Photo News] Kia K4 unveiled

Most Popular
[Photo News] Kia K4 unveiledBy Korea Herald
Published : March 28, 2024 - 13:09
The Kia K4 -- the South Korean carmaker's latest midsized sedan -- was unveiled for the first time anywhere at the New York International Auto Show on Wednesday. Kia said the new vehicle has been equipped with artificial intelligence assistance based on generative AI technologies that allows the car to communicate smoothly with the driver. According to the automaker, the Kia K4 will launch in the North American market in the second half of this year. (Hyundai Motor Group)
Korea Herald
Articles by Korea Herald
