Hyundai Hillstate Unjeong starts sales for apartment units

Most Popular
-
6
Seoul bus drivers go on general strike, cause morning rush hour delays
-
7
Dialogue hopes fade as doctors pick hard-liner as new head
-
8
[Election Battlefield] Political novice to face off star politician in ‘swing district’
-
9
Official campaigning kicks off for April 10 elections
-
10
Coupang pledges W3tr to expand Rocket Delivery nationwide by 2027
Hyundai Hillstate Unjeong starts sales for apartment unitsBy Heo Yu-jeong
Published : March 28, 2024 - 12:58
Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Thursday that it has started pre-sales of the remaining properties of Hillstate the Unjeong, a mixed residential and commercial apartment complex located in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.
The complex comprises a total of 13 49-story buildings, offering a total of 3,413 units, including 744 apartments and 2,669 residential offices. The apartment units are available in two sizes -- 84 square meters and 164 square meters.
While the residential offices are fully occupied, Hyundai is seeking tenants for the remaining apartment units. Notably, customers are not obliged to possess a housing subscription savings account and have the freedom to select specific details such as floor and building numbers.
Standout features of the complex are its attractive financial incentives. Hyundai has significantly reduced the down payment from 10 percent to 5 percent, alleviating the financial burden for prospective tenants. Moreover, tenants are entitled to complimentary balcony extensions and access to the Renew-All plan, ensuring retroactive application for future changes to contract details.
The strategic location of the complex is another highlight, offering convenient access to Seoul via nearby Unjeong Station and the Seoul Munsan Expressway. Residents will benefit from enhanced connectivity with the upcoming launch of the GTX-A train, scheduled for the latter half of the year.
The complex is also replete with an extensive range of amenities, including the Starfield Village, which boasts two-story shopping malls sprawling over a 600-meter street within the complex. Additionally, its proximity to educational institutions and nature-friendly facilities adds to its allure.
More from Headlines
-
Official campaigning kicks off for April 10 elections
-
Seoul bus drivers go on strike, cause morning rush hour delays
-
Political novice to face off star politician in ‘swing district’