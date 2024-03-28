Hyundai Hillstate Unjeong starts sales for apartment units

Hyundai Engineering & Construction said Thursday that it has started pre-sales of the remaining properties of Hillstate the Unjeong, a mixed residential and commercial apartment complex located in Paju, Gyeonggi Province.

The complex comprises a total of 13 49-story buildings, offering a total of 3,413 units, including 744 apartments and 2,669 residential offices. The apartment units are available in two sizes -- 84 square meters and 164 square meters.

While the residential offices are fully occupied, Hyundai is seeking tenants for the remaining apartment units. Notably, customers are not obliged to possess a housing subscription savings account and have the freedom to select specific details such as floor and building numbers.

Standout features of the complex are its attractive financial incentives. Hyundai has significantly reduced the down payment from 10 percent to 5 percent, alleviating the financial burden for prospective tenants. Moreover, tenants are entitled to complimentary balcony extensions and access to the Renew-All plan, ensuring retroactive application for future changes to contract details.

The strategic location of the complex is another highlight, offering convenient access to Seoul via nearby Unjeong Station and the Seoul Munsan Expressway. Residents will benefit from enhanced connectivity with the upcoming launch of the GTX-A train, scheduled for the latter half of the year.

The complex is also replete with an extensive range of amenities, including the Starfield Village, which boasts two-story shopping malls sprawling over a 600-meter street within the complex. Additionally, its proximity to educational institutions and nature-friendly facilities adds to its allure.