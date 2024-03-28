Home

Seoul shares start lower despite US gains

By Yonhap

Published : March 28, 2024 - 10:13

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Thursday despite gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 1.98 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,753.13 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stocks finished higher to end their three-day losing streak on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.2 percent, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5 percent.

In Seoul, large-cap shares led the bearish start.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 1.1 percent, and chemicals company LG Chem skidded 0.45 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor retreated 0.61 percent, and No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom slid 1.11 percent.

But chipmakers were in positive territory, with Samsung Electronics rising 0.38 percent and SK hynix advancing 0.28 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,352.4 won against the US dollar, down 3.7 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

