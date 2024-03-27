Art Basel Hong Kong shows steep recovery from pandemic

Visitors view an installation titled "Contingent Spheres (2020, 2022)" by South Korean artist Yang Hae-gue, at the Art Basel in Hong Kong on Tuesday. (Park Ga-young/The Korea Herald)

HONG KONG -- Art Basel Hong Kong returned in full form last year to the excitement of the art community. This year, the fair is showing a steep recovery curve, with the number of participating galleries reaching 242, up from last year's 177.

The 37 percent increase indicates a return to the show’s pre-pandemic scale, matching the 242 galleries that participated in 2019.

Art Basel’s 2024 Hong Kong edition opened at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center on Tuesday with invitation-only VIP days. The fair will be open to the public from Thursday to Saturday.

“If 2023 was the year of Asia's reopening, 2024 is about reconnecting with one another in the wake of transformative change,” Angelle Siyang-Le, director of Art Basel Hong Kong, told reporters on Tuesday.

With more than half of the exhibitors coming from Asia, 10 South Korean galleries are participating, with nine being featured in the fair's main "Galleries" section, including Arario Gallery, Gallery Baton, Hakgojae and Johyun Gallery.

At “Encounters,” a curated section dedicated to large-scale projects, Kukje Gallery is showcasing South Korean artist Yang Hae-gue and Australian artist Daniel Boyd.

“Encounters” introduces 16 artworks, 11 of which were made especially for the fair.

Kukje Gallery is also showcasing wooden sculptures by artist Kim Yun-shin, among other works. Four of Kim’s works were sold on the first day of Art Basel Hong Kong.

Arario Gallery is exhibiting contemporary reinterpretations of traditional Eastern painting techniques by artist Lee Jin-joo and video works by Korean-French artist Kim Soun-gui from the 1980s to the 1990s.