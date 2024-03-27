[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ V hits Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 65

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

V of BTS ranked No. 65 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with his single “Fri(end)s,” according to the latest chart published in the US on Tuesday. The new single is the artist’s fourth entry on the main songs chart. His previous entries were “Christmas Tree” from a drama original soundtrack, as well as “Love Me Again” and “Slow Dancing,” the pre-release and main tracks from his first solo album “Layover.” The digital single was released on March 15 while he is currently serving his military duty but has topped the iTunes top songs chart in 98 regions so far. It also debuted on the UK’s Official singles chart at No. 13 and Spotify’s daily top songs global chart at No. 7, both records for V as a solo act. Cha Eunwoo expands solo tour to Brazil, Mexico

Cha Eunwoo of Astro is expanding his solo fan concert tour beyond Asia, according to an announcement by agency Fantagio on Wednesday. Cha added Sao Paulo and Mexico City to tour “Mystery Elevator” which began in Seoul last month. He visited fans in Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines so far and headed to Osaka, Japan on this day. Singapore and Indonesia are awaiting his arrival next month. It will be the first time Cha is visiting the two Latin American countries on his own and will do so in May and June, respectively. The singer and actor put out his first solo EP “Entity” last month and topped the iTunes top albums chart in 21 regions. He also is starring as the male lead in the drama “Wonderful World.” aespa to return in May: report

The foursome aespa is slated to make a comeback in May, according to a local media report on Wednesday. Its last album was the fourth EP “Drama” which sold over 1.13 million copies and became the group’s third consecutive million-seller after its second and third EPs “Girls” and “My World.” The fourth mini album entered Billboard 200 at No. 33, making it among the top 40 on the main albums chart as did all its EPs. Label SM Entertainment only said that the quartet will return within the second quarter of this year. Meanwhile, aespa will begin its second international tour “Synk: Parallel Line” with a two-day concert in Seoul in late June. The tour will be held in 13 more cities across Asia and Australia. OneWe to put out 3rd EP

