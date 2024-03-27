[Hello India] Corporate Korea sees new growth drivers in India

Amid the escalating US-China rivalry, global supply chains are being reshaped and India, the world’s fifth-largest economy, is getting fresh attention from South Korean tech giants.

India boasts the world’s largest population, at over 1.4 billion people, and a robust economy that has experienced substantial growth over the last three decades.

Korea’s major conglomerates, which have already secured a sizeable footing in the burgeoning market, are more recently pouring resources across industries as they relocate local operations from production to marketing to research and development.

“While China is increasingly turning into a closed economy, Korean companies are flocking to India, a more open and vibrant economy. Especially when the consumers’ purchasing power grows enough, the country will become one of the key growth drivers,” said Kim Dae-jong, a business administration professor at Sejong University.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics has accelerated its business expansion in India in an apparent move to derisk from China, where South Korea's biggest conflomerate has struggled to elevate sluggish sales. According to industry sources, the tech giant is not only betting big on the buying power of India's huge, young population, but also on making the country an integrated hub of manufacturing, sales and R&D.

Last week, Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee visited Samsung BKC, the company’s flagship connected lifestyle experience store located in Mumbai. Samsung BKC, which opened in January, marks Samsung’s first flagship brand store in India following launches in major cities such as New York and London.

Upon his visit to the store, he highlighted that India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung. He also underlined the company’s commitment to the Indian market by bringing artificial intelligence and hyper-connectivity to its consumers there.

“India is the next big playground for AI and our flagship Samsung BKC store is an embodiment of our ‘AI for All’ vision and will showcase ‘One Samsung.’ … India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate. Here, thousands of young, enterprising youth work at our R&D centers to bring cutting-edge technologies such as AI to the world. We are proud of them,” the vice chairman said.

The company has been in India for over 28 years, having begun operations there in 1995. Chairman Lee Jae-yong has also maintained friendly ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On several occasions, the Samsung chief has stressed his will to make Samsung become a “true local company” in India, not just a foreign investor.

Samsung has been operating the world’s largest mobile manufacturing plant in Noida, which is backed by the Indian government’s tax benefits. Its Chennai plant produces Samsung’s home appliances and TVs and Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore is the tech giant’s largest R&D center outside of Korea. Additionally, it recently established a chip research organization for solid-state storage devices for computers.

Samsung is also making efforts to win over Indian consumers by opening a series of premium experience stores in major cities there. As a result, it reclaimed the top spot in smartphone sales in India last year, holding a 19 percent market share, beating China's Vivo (18 percent), Xiaomi (17 percent) and Realme (12 percent), market research firm Canalys said. According to the company, the net profit earned by Samsung India Electronics came to 1.15 trillion won ($858 million) last year, more than doubling from the previous year's 508.5 billion won.

"Samsung has production corporations, research institutes and design organizations to produce products thoroughly optimized for local demand, and is significantly expanding its workforce there,” said an industry official who wished to be unnamed. “Because India’s young consumers have a keen interest in IT devices, in particular, Samsung is putting a lot of efforts to win their hearts.”

LG Electronics

LG Electronics, the world’s largest home appliance maker, has also seen stunning growth in India. Last year, its Indian unit posted 3.3 trillion won in sales, a 33.6 percent jump from 2.4 trillion won in 2018, according to a recent regulatory filing.