Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Banks compete for foreign customers

    Banks compete for foreign customers
  2. 2

    Genesis to expand beyond luxury

    Genesis to expand beyond luxury
  3. 3

    Doctors' group picks new leader amid tense standoff over increased enrollment quota

    Doctors' group picks new leader amid tense standoff over increased enrollment quota
  4. 4

    Med student hike, a must for competent regional hospitals: Yoon

    Med student hike, a must for competent regional hospitals: Yoon
  5. 5

    [Grace Kao] How makgeolli signals virtue in K-dramas

    [Grace Kao] How makgeolli signals virtue in K-dramas
  1. 6

    Quiet quitting: Why more than half of S. Koreans do it

    Quiet quitting: Why more than half of S. Koreans do it
  2. 7

    Consumer sentiment snaps 3-month rise in March amid rising prices, slumping spending

    Consumer sentiment snaps 3-month rise in March amid rising prices, slumping spending
  3. 8

    Korea, Uzbekistan to bolster infra, energy, supply chain ties

    Korea, Uzbekistan to bolster infra, energy, supply chain ties
  4. 9

    [Herald Interview] Seoul Auction continues to show Korean art in Asia -- and beyond

    [Herald Interview] Seoul Auction continues to show Korean art in Asia -- and beyond
  5. 10

    Major Baltimore bridge collapses; six presumed dead

    Major Baltimore bridge collapses; six presumed dead
지나쌤

Four Korean entries among 2024 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

By Kim Da-sol

Published : March 27, 2024 - 15:23

    • Link copied

The 2024 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony is held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas on Tuesday. (Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants) The 2024 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony is held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas on Tuesday. (Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants)

The 2024 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list has revealed the top 50 selected restaurants in Asia, with four restaurants in Seoul among the rankings.

Japan’s neo-French style restaurant Sezanne, helmed by British-born chef Daniel Calvert, was announced as the top winner at an awards ceremony held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas on Tuesday evening.

The ceremony marked the finale to the gastronomic summit that kicked off this year’s edition in Seoul on Saturday, gathering some 1,000 industry insiders from across the region.

Four restaurants in Seoul were listed this year.

Mingles, a two-Michelin-starred contemporary Korean restaurant from chef Kang Min-goo, ranked 13th, followed by Seventh Door at No. 18, Onjium at No. 21 and Mosu at No. 41.

Seventh Door reentered the list after ranking 41st in 2019, the year chef Kim Dae-chun, a former musician, opened the restaurant.

Mosu chef and owner Ahn Sung-jae also received the peer-voted Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award.

Singaporean restaurants led the list with nine entries, with newcomers like Seroja sitting at No. 31 and Lolla at No. 43.

The Highest New Entry Award 2024, sponsored by Korean food conglomerate Nongshim, went to Singapore’s Seroja.

The Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Korean Air, was given to Hong Kong’s contemporary Chinese restaurant Wing.

More from Headlines