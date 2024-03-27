Changdeokgung to open spring nighttime tours

Tickets for the annual spring nighttime tours of Changdeokgung will go on sale at 4 p.m., Thursday.

On Thursday through Sunday from April 11 to June 2, six tours will take place per day -- three starting a little past 7 p.m. with another three starting around 8 p.m.

The guided tours will start at Donhwamun, the palace’s main gate, making stops at the various halls and residential quarters -- including Injeongjeon, the palace’s main hall, where Joseon-era kings oversaw state affairs, received foreign officials and held state ceremonies.