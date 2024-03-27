Home

Changdeokgung to open spring nighttime tours

By Choi Si-young

Published : March 27, 2024 - 15:22

Changdeokgung’s Bullo Gate (Cultural Heritage Administration) Changdeokgung’s Bullo Gate (Cultural Heritage Administration)

Tickets for the annual spring nighttime tours of Changdeokgung will go on sale at 4 p.m., Thursday.

On Thursday through Sunday from April 11 to June 2, six tours will take place per day -- three starting a little past 7 p.m. with another three starting around 8 p.m.

The guided tours will start at Donhwamun, the palace’s main gate, making stops at the various halls and residential quarters -- including Injeongjeon, the palace’s main hall, where Joseon-era kings oversaw state affairs, received foreign officials and held state ceremonies.

Changdeokgung’s Sangnyang Pavilion near Nakseon Hall (Cultural Heritage Administration) Changdeokgung’s Sangnyang Pavilion near Nakseon Hall (Cultural Heritage Administration)

Traditional Korean music performances, known as “Gugak” performances, and royal court dances will take place at Nakseon Hall on the edge of Changdeokgung next to the nearby palace Changgyeonggung. Refreshments will be served.

Tour tickets are available at ticketlink.co.kr and are priced at 30,000 won. Each person is limited to purchasing two tickets. Seniors 65 and above, veterans and people with disabilities can buy tickets over the phone. A second round of sales will open on April 17 at the same website.

Foreigner-exclusive tours will be offered April 27-28 and May 2-3, and the tickets will be sold at creatrip.com.

