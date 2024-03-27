Asian musicians to perform at Paradise City in June

Paradise City in Incheon is set to mesmerize music fans with an Asian music festival in June.

The Asian Pop Festival, hosted by Paradise Culture Foundation and APF Co., will take place June 22-23 at Paradise City, Yeongjongdo, Incheon, and will feature well-known artists from different countries in Asia.

The first lineup announced Wednesday includes Korean musicians such as Kim Chang-wan Band, Nell, Playbook, Yeoyu and Seolbin, Lang Lee, Glen Check and CHS.

Taiwan's No Party For Cao Dong, Japanese musicians Wednesday Campanella and betcover!!, and American indie pop band Japanese Breakfast, fronted by Korean-American musician and author of "Crying in H Mart" Michelle Zauner, will also perform at the festival.

Performances will be held in four different venues within Paradise City, according to genre and style. Culture Park, an outdoor venue surrounded by verdant lawns, indoor venue Studio Paradise, Club Chroma, and lounge bar Rubik will be the stages for the festival.

More details about the additional lineup and the ticket sales schedule will be announced through the festival’s official social media.