Seoul shares start lower on US losses

By Yonhap

Published : March 27, 2024 - 09:29

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 6.94 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,750.15 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

US stocks finished lower ahead of key inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.08 percent, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite slid 0.42 percent.

In Seoul, market heavyweights traded in mixed territory.

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest memory chipmaker, retreated 0.75 percent, but its chipmaking rival SK hynix added 0.91 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.25 percent, but its sister Kia fell 1.05 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 1.11 percent, but leading banking group Shinhan Financial Group slumped 3.92 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,343.45 won against the US dollar, down 3.95 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

