[김대균의 영어산책] MZ세대 영어 표현

얼마 전 김문정 영어mc 글이 반응이 좋은 듯하여 필자도 공부를 좀 더 해서 정리해 드린다.

요즘 쓰는 영어 표현들이니 마음에 드는 표현을 몇 가지 골라 활용해 보시길 바란다.

1. Cancel Culture: 취소 문화( - 적당한 우리말이 없다)

The practice of withdrawing support for (canceling) public figures or companies after they have done or said something considered objectionable or offensive.

공공 인물이나 기업이 문제가 되거나 논란이 되는 언행을 한 후에 그들에 대한 지지를 철회(취소)하는 관행.

(ex) He was pretty popular until he got hit by cancel culture for his controversial tweets.

그는 논란이 된 트윗 때문에 취소 문화의 영향을 받기 전까지는 꽤 인기가 있었어.

2. Flex : 과시하다

To show off, especially something that is considered impressive or a display of wealth, strength, or skill.

특히 인상적인 것을 자랑하기, 또는 부, 힘, 기술의 과시

(ex) He's always flexing his new car on Instagram. 그는 인스타그램에서 항상 자신의 새 차를 과시한다.

3. Hypebeast: 최신 패션트랜드를 병적으로 따르는 사람

Someone who always follows the latest trends in fashion, especially in streetwear, often to the point of obsession.

특히 스트리트웨어에서 최신 패션 트렌드를 항상 따르는 사람, 종종 병적인 강박관념의 경지까지 트랜드를 따르는 사람

(ex) He spends all his money on the latest sneakers and clothes; he's a total hypebeast.

그는 최신 스니커즈와 옷에 모든 돈을 쓴다; 그는 완전히 하입비스트다.

4. Snack: 매력적인 사람

Slang for someone very attractive or good-looking, likening them to a desirable, enjoyable treat.

매우 매력적이거나 잘생긴 사람을 맛있고 즐거운 간식처럼 비유하는 속어)

(ex) Have you seen her new profile picture? She’s a snack!

그녀의 새 프로필 사진 봤어? 그녀는 정말 매력적이야!

5. Ghosting: 잠수타기

Someone suddenly stops all communication without explanation, as if they’ve disappeared like a ghost.

마치 유령처럼 사라진 것처럼 누군가가 갑자기 아무 설명도 없이 모든 연락을 끊는 행위

(ex) After three dates, he just ghosted me. I've heard nothing from him.

세 번의 데이트 후, 그는 나에게 아무 연락도 없이 갑자기 잠수를 탔다. 나는 그로부터 아무 소식도 듣지 못했다.

6. Thirsty: 열망하는, 굶주린

Originally meaning in need of a drink, but now often used to describe someone who is overly eager or desperate for attention, approval, or compliments, particularly in a romantic or sexual context.

원래는 마실 것이 필요한 상태를 의미하지만, 이제는 종종 누군가가 주의, 승인, 또는 칭찬을 받기를 간절히 원하거나 절박한 상태, 특히 로맨틱하거나 성적인 맥락에서, 과하게 열망하는

(ex) Posting selfies every day? He seems a bit thirsty for likes.

셀카 사진을 매일 올린다고? 그는 ‘좋아요’에 굶주린 듯하다.

7. No Cap: 거짓말 안 함, 진실이야

Means no lie or not exaggerating. Used to emphasize that someone is telling the truth or being honest about something.

거짓말이나 과장 없다는 의미, 누군가가 무언가에 대해 진실을 말하거나 솔직함을 강조할 때 사용된다.

(ex) That was the best movie I've seen all year, no cap.

그건 올해 내가 본 최고의 영화였어, 거짓말 안 해.

8. Vibe Check: 분위기 점검

A spontaneous assessment of someone's emotional state or the general atmosphere of a situation.

누군가의 감정 상태나 상황의 일반적인 분위기에 대한 즉흥적인 평가.

(ex) Just did a vibe check, and everyone seems pretty happy right now.

방금 분위기 점검을 했는데, 모두 지금 꽤 행복해 보여.

9. tan: 열렬히 지지하다

Derived from the Eminem song, it's used to describe an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity or thing.

에미넴의 노래에서 유래되었으며, 특정 유명인이나 어떤 것에 대해 너무 열렬하거나 집착하는 것을 묘사하는 데 사용된다.

(ex) I stan this band so hard; I've been to every concert they've had this year.

나는 이 밴드를 정말 열렬히 지지해; 올해 그들이 한 모든 콘서트에 다 갔어.

10. Simp: 일방적인 사랑꾼

A slang term used to criticize someone who is perceived as giving excessive attention or admiration to someone they're romantically interested in, often without reciprocation.

로맨틱하게 관심이 있는 사람에게 보답에 대한 기대 없이 지나친 관심이나 찬사를 보내는 것으로 인식되는 사람을 비판하는 데 사용되는 슬랭

(ex) He's always buying her gifts and saying yes to everything, such a simp.

그는 그녀에게 항상 선물을 사주고 모든 것에 대해 '예'라고 말해, 정말 일방적인 사랑꾼이야.