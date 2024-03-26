Seoul's bus union votes to strike over wage

Most Popular
Seoul's bus union votes to strike over wageBy Yonhap
Published : March 26, 2024 - 20:30
The labor union of city bus drivers in Seoul voted Tuesday to launch an all-out strike later this week after failing to reach a deal on wage hikes with the municipal government.
The Seoul Bus Labor Union said 16,317 of its 18,133 members took part in the vote, with 98.3 percent voting in favor of the strike scheduled for 4 a.m. Thursday.
The union has reportedly demanded wage increases, revision of the salary system and the abolition of wage discrimination for contract workers but has failed to narrow differences with the city government, which represents the management of bus companies, despite seven rounds of negotiations over the past three months.
The two sides plan to hold a final adjustment meeting on Wednesday. If no agreement is reached, the union plans to push ahead with the strike.
The Seoul city government said it will activate emergency measures in the event of a strike, including by increasing and extending subway services, especially during rush hour. (Yonhap)
